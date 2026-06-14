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Bengaluru Airport city to get a convention hub, luxury hotels and a retail destination by 2031

Bengaluru airport city is set for a major transformation with a ₹1,800 crore mixed-use development featuring luxury hotels
Bengaluru airport city will welcome a state-of-the-art convention and exhibition centre,
Bengaluru airport city to get major transformation by 2031
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Bengaluru airport city is gearing up for a major expansion after BACL and the Prestige Group announced their ambitious plans to develop an extensive integrated development in the proximity of Kempegowda International Airport. Spanning over an area of 14.2 acres, this development would require a total investment of around ₹1,800 crores from the Prestige Group. The project is slated to start in early 2027 with an inauguration ceremony being planned in the first quarter of 2031.

Bengaluru airport city to feature hotels, convention centre and more

The proposed development would be designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), an international architectural company. It would be based on the character of Bengaluru as both a Garden City and a tech innovation centre.

A notable highlight of the Bangalore airport city project is the construction of a world-class conference and exhibition center. It is envisioned that the center will organize various conferences, exhibitions, and other events at an international level. There is a conviction that it will attract global business events to the city.

Additionally, there will be luxurious hotels built under the St. Regis and Marriott Marquis brands. The target market for these hotels will be tourists and business travellers who come to visit the airport zone. Moreover, the Bengaluru airport city project would include quality office space, which will help businesses looking for office space close to the airport.

There would be a lot of improvement in the destination due to food and beverages services, restaurants, cafes, and retail stores. The authorities also emphasized that there was a good growth prospect for the entire airport ecosystem. It is expected that the total office space available within the Bengaluru airport city will be between 15 million to 18 million square feet.

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Bengaluru airport
Bengaluru airport city project
Prestige Group Bengaluru Airport City
BACL Bengaluru Airport City