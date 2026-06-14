Bengaluru Airport city to get a convention hub, luxury hotels and a retail destination by 2031

Bengaluru airport city is gearing up for a major expansion after BACL and the Prestige Group announced their ambitious plans to develop an extensive integrated development in the proximity of Kempegowda International Airport. Spanning over an area of 14.2 acres, this development would require a total investment of around ₹1,800 crores from the Prestige Group. The project is slated to start in early 2027 with an inauguration ceremony being planned in the first quarter of 2031.

Bengaluru airport city to feature hotels, convention centre and more

The proposed development would be designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), an international architectural company. It would be based on the character of Bengaluru as both a Garden City and a tech innovation centre.