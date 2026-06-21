All you need to know about the Wife-Carrying World Championships in Finland

Dum Laga Ke Haisha just got real; but there's a twist. While the film introduced the concept of wife-carrying competitions to popular culture, it remains quite real in Finland. The Wife-Carrying World Championship in Finland, which goes by the local name of Eukonkanto, is set to take place again in Sonkajarvi, North Savonia.

Rules and traditions of the Wife-Carrying Championship in Finland

The participants in the Wife Carrying Championships in Finland have a tough race to run covering a total distance of 253.5 meters where there are many obstacles that consist of water, sand pits, and hurdles. The woman contestant should be not less than 17 years of age and she has to be legally married to the male contestant. There is also a weight restriction of 49 kilograms, and light-weight contestants are required to carry additional load in backpacks.