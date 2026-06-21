All you need to know about the Wife-Carrying World Championships in Finland

Dum Laga Ke Haisha just got real; but there's a twist. While the film introduced the concept of wife-carrying competitions to popular culture, it remains quite real in Finland. The Wife-Carrying World Championship in Finland, which goes by the local name of Eukonkanto, is set to take place again in Sonkajarvi, North Savonia.
The participants in the Wife Carrying Championships in Finland have a tough race to run covering a total distance of 253.5 meters where there are many obstacles that consist of water, sand pits, and hurdles. The woman contestant should be not less than 17 years of age and she has to be legally married to the male contestant. There is also a weight restriction of 49 kilograms, and light-weight contestants are required to carry additional load in backpacks.
Several types of carry methods can be used, ranging from piggyback method to fireman's lift. One can also use popular carry method known as the Estonian carry, wherein one person gets carried by another person upside down with his/her legs wrapped around the shoulder. It is a game that aims not only to test physical prowess but also teamwork and trust between partners.
The Wife-Carrying Championship in Finland stands out for its peculiar prize. The winners get as much beer as their partner weighs rather than getting a medal or money. The history of this sporting event goes back to a tale of Finnish warrior Herman Ronkainen, who would assess his recruits by making them carry something heavy over rugged terrain.
Nowadays, similar races take place in many countries, like the United Kingdom, Sweden, Estonia, and India, each of which adds its own flavour to the competition. The spectators come to watch the race due to its blend of humour, endurance, and fun competition. This year the championship will take place on 3rd and 4th July from 1 PM to 6 PM.