Is it time to reconsider horse carriages in Central Park, NYC?

Has Central Park become a dangerous place for tourists? In a recent incident, a horse carriage overturned after the horse suddenly bolted, resulting in the death of an 18-year-old tourist from India. Just two days prior, in the same world famous park, another horse died of exhaustion suspectedly of overwork.
Central Park has long been seen as one of New York’s most charming escapes, but in recent days its popularity has quietly been overshadowed by some tragic incidents.
An Indian tourist, Romanch Mahajan, was touring the famous park on a horse-drawn carriage with his family. As the driver stepped off the carriage to click a sweet family moment, the horse attached to the carriage started getting restless. A few moments later, Romanch’s mother fell off the carriage and as the speed increased, the young boy jumped out to save his mother. But in that process, he hit his head so hard that he lost his life.
Though he was rushed to the nearby hospital, nothing could be done by that time. Meanwhile, the carriage reportedly continued its uncontrolled path, striking another carriage before overturning and breaking apart, according to witnesses and officials.
TWU Local 100 administrative Vice President Alexander Kemp commenting on the incident said, “This is unacceptable. A driver is not supposed to leave the carriage to take photos — ever. We support a full investigation.
Now, this is not a standalone accident or tragedy that occurred in the central park. A few days back a video of a horse suddenly collapsing in the middle of the park, surfaced the internet. This raised several questions that have been the sheer debate about safety around the city’s most popular spot.
New York City Council member Shahana Hanif said, "These incidents are not isolated. We must pass Ryder’s Law, end this outdated industry, and ensure a just transition for workers”. Another council member Harvey Epstein also commented saying, “Time and again, we are seeing both horses and people suffer the consequences of an industry that poses serious risks to public safety and animal welfare”.
And amidst all the debates and controversies lies a heartbroken family who has become a victim of some people’s negligence that no precaution could ever prepare them for.