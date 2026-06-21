Is it time to reconsider horse carriages in Central Park, NYC?

Has Central Park become a dangerous place for tourists? In a recent incident, a horse carriage overturned after the horse suddenly bolted, resulting in the death of an 18-year-old tourist from India. Just two days prior, in the same world famous park, another horse died of exhaustion suspectedly of overwork.

After fatal accident, Central Park’s carriage rides face renewed scrutiny

Central Park has long been seen as one of New York’s most charming escapes, but in recent days its popularity has quietly been overshadowed by some tragic incidents.

An Indian tourist, Romanch Mahajan, was touring the famous park on a horse-drawn carriage with his family. As the driver stepped off the carriage to click a sweet family moment, the horse attached to the carriage started getting restless. A few moments later, Romanch’s mother fell off the carriage and as the speed increased, the young boy jumped out to save his mother. But in that process, he hit his head so hard that he lost his life.

Though he was rushed to the nearby hospital, nothing could be done by that time. Meanwhile, the carriage reportedly continued its uncontrolled path, striking another carriage before overturning and breaking apart, according to witnesses and officials.