Natasha Poonawalla's kantha look brings a heritage Bengal craft to New York streets

As soon as fashion hits the streets of New York, the streets turns into runways. The recent pre-Met Gala look of Natasha Poonawalla is just one such example. Natasha Poonawalla’s kantha is an innovative piece that combines heritage embroidery with modern-day design in an ensemble created by Arpita Mehta. The style was captured on the streets of Manhattan.

Inside Natasha Poonawalla's kantha look and its couture storytelling

The inspiration behind Natasha Poonawalla’s kantha look stems from the age old embroidery, which is an environmentally friendly art form that originated in Bengal. On her Instagram page, Rhea Kapoor said that Kantha makes use of recycled saris and dhotis. While the art of Kantha requires the use of a very basic running stitch, its symbolism is profoundly sentimental.