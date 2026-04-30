Natasha Poonawalla's kantha look brings a heritage Bengal craft to New York streets

As soon as fashion hits the streets of New York, the streets turns into runways. The recent pre-Met Gala look of Natasha Poonawalla is just one such example. Natasha Poonawalla’s kantha is an innovative piece that combines heritage embroidery with modern-day design in an ensemble created by Arpita Mehta. The style was captured on the streets of Manhattan.
The inspiration behind Natasha Poonawalla’s kantha look stems from the age old embroidery, which is an environmentally friendly art form that originated in Bengal. On her Instagram page, Rhea Kapoor said that Kantha makes use of recycled saris and dhotis. While the art of Kantha requires the use of a very basic running stitch, its symbolism is profoundly sentimental.
The base of Arpita Mehta’s custom couture consists of a backless rhombus-shaped blouse. It is worn with a pleated skirt that is similar to wearing a saree. The pallu is long and skinny and originally went down from the skirt portion. It was removed from the garment before completion and was made into an exaggerated Chanderi silk cape, providing the silhouette with both sculpture-like dimension and flowing movement.
Natasha Poonawalla’s kantha look gets its charm from the embroidery work done on it, which carries a variety of meanings. Flowers and vines symbolize growth, birds and animals signify freedom and companionship, suns, mandalas, and circles indicate energy and life cycles, fish represent wealth, and abstract images remind one of life. Every irregular stitching pattern ensures that no two parts are alike.
Jewellery took the styling to the next level and helps to accentuate the maximalist style. The custom made earrings designed by Shri Paramani Jewels along with Arpita Mehta complement the classic jadau jewellery. An ornate Navratan necklace is worn as a bajuband and combined with the green choker and earrings. A colourful emerald ring that features peacocks in its design is a unique touch. The sculptural look is completed with a combination of crocodile, tiger, and peacock kadas on the wrist.