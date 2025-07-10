Natasha Poonawalla in a Dior 2000 Newspaper Dress and 1998 Maasai necklace is the best thing on the internet today!

When it comes to making major fashion statements, few do it like Natasha Poonawalla. In her latest appearance, Natasha stuns in the iconic Dior 2000 Newspaper Dress by John Galliano, and paired it with a vintage 1998 Maasai necklace. What else do you even need to make stunning appearance?
The maximalist girlie that she is, Natasha is also an ardent lover of everything vintage, and her latest look definitely proves us right. Best known for her fearless sartorial choices, the best muse a designer can have and a wardrobe that belongs in a museum more than anything, the philanthropist and businesswoman turned heads yet again, this time in a piece which is not just effortlessly swanky but also a relevant piece from the history of fashion.
In her latest appearance, Natasha was seen wearing the iconic Dior Newspaper Print Dress from the Autumn-Winter 2000-2001 collection. The dress, originally designed by none other than John Galliano, has recognisable prints, plastered in bold headlines and tabloid-style typefaces, which made its debut on runways over two decades ago and remains one of Galliano’s most famed creations for the French fashion house.
She also added her signature flair to the attire by pairing the gorgeous dress with the 1998 crystal Maasai necklace. The chunky beaded necklace, glimmered with an old-world detail, added texture, and a lot of drama to an already statement look. The final look was created with the addition of a textured, golden, asymmetric clutch and a pir of strappy stilettoes. And the golden-blonde highlights? It ticked all the right boxes.