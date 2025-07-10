Natasha Poonawalla in a Dior 2000 Newspaper Dress and 1998 Maasai necklace is the best thing on the internet today!

When it comes to making major fashion statements, few do it like Natasha Poonawalla. In her latest appearance, Natasha stuns in the iconic Dior 2000 Newspaper Dress by John Galliano, and paired it with a vintage 1998 Maasai necklace. What else do you even need to make stunning appearance?

Natasha Poonawalla revives the vintage Dior dress

The maximalist girlie that she is, Natasha is also an ardent lover of everything vintage, and her latest look definitely proves us right. Best known for her fearless sartorial choices, the best muse a designer can have and a wardrobe that belongs in a museum more than anything, the philanthropist and businesswoman turned heads yet again, this time in a piece which is not just effortlessly swanky but also a relevant piece from the history of fashion.