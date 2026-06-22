Mysterious blue sea creatures take over Wales beach after wind shift

Imagine strolling along the beach when you're suddenly greeted by a group of bright blue, shimmering sea creatures. Sounds fascinating right? That's exactly what happened a few days back on the coast of Wales, UK, where hundreds of striking blue sea creatures washed ashore, transforming the coastline into a dazzling spectacle and leaving onlookers both amazed and curious about the uninvited guests.

Don't touch them! Experts warn after blue sea creatures wash ashore

A change in the wind direction landed hundreds of mesmerizing creatures taking shelter, some alive and some dead, on the beach of Wales. The witnesses have described this creature quite differently, with some being absolutely stunned and others a little scared. As per reports one passerby said, “It looked like a crystal”, while another called them, “It was fantastic. They’re beautiful”.

Now, what exactly are these beautiful otherworldly creatures? They look something similar to a jellyfish, but each has a little structure on top, like a sail, which probably helps them travel across the surface of the sea. These are often referred to as the ‘by-the-wind sailors’ as they catch the wind and move along with it. And they have predator instincts who live in groups in salt water, and are in relation to sea anemones and coral.