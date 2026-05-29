Wales’ fastest woman ruled out of 2026 Commonwealth Games over selection deadline

Regarding missing what could have been her last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Wales' fastest woman commented, “To be the shape that I'm in now, knowing that I [could] go there gunning for a medal, in my last Commonwealth Games, is really gutting. I said four years ago [in Birmingham] that was going to be my last time and here I am running Welsh records and European standards. [But] the way the sport is moving, it's going to be really tough for me to keep running the standards I'm running in four years time.”

The chief executive of Welsh Athletics, James Williams, stated, “We did raise this possibility last March with Team Wales that the required deadline for nomination was extremely early in the track and field season. We had to align our timelines for nomination to the Team Wales requirements.”