Wales’ fastest woman ruled out of 2026 Commonwealth Games over selection deadline

Wales' fastest woman, Hannah Brier, will be absent from the Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow in 2026 owing to the fact that her phenomenal performance in the 200 meters race happened after the selection date for the Team Wales squad. There has been anger in Welsh athletics because the sprinter set a new record for the country’s women.
Hannah Brier clocked 22.79 seconds in the 200m race at the London Games and managed to break a Welsh record that stood for 44 years. The record was held by Michelle Scutt, who won the title in 1982. Brier's timing was sufficient to claim a bronze medal at the past Commonwealth Games. Nevertheless, her achievement took place after the 17th of May deadline.
However, prior to the deadline date, she had already achieved the Commonwealth B standard of 23.07; however, in order for an athlete to make it into the team, she will be expected to surpass that standard rather than just meeting it. Wales’ fastest woman, Hannah Brier said, “It's very difficult for us Welsh athletes because we almost have to come out with our absolute A-game in April or May which is crazy when the championships are in August. The standards are tough but relatively fair, but how early the deadlines are set needs to be looked at.”
Regarding missing what could have been her last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Wales' fastest woman commented, “To be the shape that I'm in now, knowing that I [could] go there gunning for a medal, in my last Commonwealth Games, is really gutting. I said four years ago [in Birmingham] that was going to be my last time and here I am running Welsh records and European standards. [But] the way the sport is moving, it's going to be really tough for me to keep running the standards I'm running in four years time.”
The chief executive of Welsh Athletics, James Williams, stated, “We did raise this possibility last March with Team Wales that the required deadline for nomination was extremely early in the track and field season. We had to align our timelines for nomination to the Team Wales requirements.”