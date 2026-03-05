The Banyan Tree mystery: Should you or should you not avoid it?

Remember the chaos caused in the entire village of Phulera when people started getting eerie vibes while travelling under the Banyan tree in Panchayat Season 1? Or, when in Bengal, young children are sushed into discipline or fed with stories of the Dakini living in the tree who would come and run away with them if they don’t obey their parents? Or, popular horror series, where there is always a newly wed bride or an excited group of youngsters on their first village trip and one of them is almost fixated with the Banyan tree? No matter what the situation is, this tree has always been the talk of the town and in most cases, why not to be near it.

While folk tales are many, the Banyan tree has roots in mythology as well. King Vikramaditya, the knowledgeable, found Betal, the spirit, in one. Moreover, it is said to be the most prominent symbol associated with Lord Shiva in his Dakshinamurthy form, which explores the ideas of birth, death, existence, and spirit.

In fact, since Lord Shiva is known to have spirits, aghors, and other demigods as his followers, the tree automatically gets associated with Spirits. Interestingly, fast forward to the era to the emergence of Buddhism and you would recall sermons being given under the Bodhi Tree, which is nothing but a Great Banyan Tree.