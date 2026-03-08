Do you know about Colesworthey Grant, the artist who raised a voice for the voiceless?

If you stand on the cobbled footpath in front of the Writer’s Building today, you will be greeted by a towering reddish building on one side and a row of official vehicles on the other. The road in between, sees a flurry of modern cars going by. Seasons change, the weather changes, people change but something stands resilient. No, it’s not the much talked about Writer’s Building with its large corridors or hiding spirits, but a much shorter structure right in front of the façade which stands as a testament to the fight against animal cruelty, long before it became a modern concern. And this started with the intellect and compassion of a colonial period artist – Colesworthey Grant.

From London to Calcutta and now memorialised thorugh an obelisk, who was Colesworthey Grant?

London-born Colesworthy Grant was the son of a Scottish father and a Welsh mother. His older brother George came over to Bengal and worked as a clock and watch maker; and he followed suit at 19. Grant faced a fatal spinal cord blow which left him unable to walk straight for the rest of his life. But this blow brought out the artist in him. He took to sketching and started contributing to notable publications from the 1830’s. He also taught drawing at Presidency College and is known to have turned illustrator for books.