The women who are the pulse of the proscenium

Kolkata theatre likes to congratulate its founding fathers. It erects statues in memory, writes essays about movements, debates ideology in coffee houses. But the real engine of this culture — the lungs, the pulse, the moral friction — has often been female. From the post-Independence group theatre revolution to today’s experimental black-box spaces, women have not merely acted in Kolkata’s theatre ecosystem; they have restructured it.
The generations that followed did not inherit comfort. They inherited rehearsal rooms, ideological battles, and chronic underfunding. What binds these women is not a single aesthetic. Some are political. Some literary. Some experimental. Some rigorously classical. What binds them is endurance. They have argued about Brecht and Tagore with equal seriousness. They have trained younger actors, built institutions, and kept the lights on.
These women ensured that the argument never softened, that female characters stopped being decorative. They ensured women became directors and founders and that mythology could be dismantled, that the stage remained a site of intellectual resistance.
Tripti Mitra’s acting was like detonating emotional truths. As a pillar of Bohurupee, she helped build modern Bengali theatre’s spine. Her performances in socially charged plays brought the working-class anguish and moral conflict to life with unnerving realism. She didn’t play women as decorative tragedies, but as moral centres.
Daughter of legends, Sombhu Mitra and Tripti Mitra. But inheritance wasn’t the guarantee behind her fire. Shaoli Mitra forged her own blaze. Her solo performance Nathabati Anathbat reimagined Draupadi not as a mythic ornament but as a thinking, wounded, raging woman. She treated mythology like a live wire. Her theatre was political without being pamphleteering and intimate without being small. She showed Kolkata that a single woman on stage could hold a room hostage for hours.
Founder of Rangakarmee and relentless disciplinarian, Usha Ganguly was a bridge between Hindi and Bengali theatre cultures in the city. Her adaptation of Rudali was political theatre with canines. She carved space for women technicians, directors, and backstage workers when that ecosystem barely existed.
Bhadra Basu worked within experimental and contemporary Bengali theatre circuits, participating in new writing–driven productions and smaller-format performances staged in alternative venues across Kolkata. While not always tied to a single dominant repertory brand, her work included devised theatre pieces and modern Bengali plays that foreground form and staging innovation, till her passing in 2025.
Swatilekha Sengupta, long associated with Nandikar had delivered memorable performances in The Caucasian Chalk Circle and other major ensemble productions. Her theatre career ran parallel to film until her passing in 2021.
Sohag Sen she has directed and acted in literary adaptations and politically textured dramas across decades. While her recent productions rotate within repertory and festival programming, her reputation rests on sustained directorial rigour and actor training, often reviving strong female narratives rather than chasing novelty.
Better known to mainstream audiences through cinema, but her theatre grounding is where the muscle lies. Arpita represents a generation that refuses to segregate the stage and the screen. She brings a certain cinematic restraint to theatre and the discipline of theatre to films. That cross-pollination keeps the stage contemporary rather than museum-like.
A household name, but if volatility could act, it would look like Sudipta. She brings psychological sharpness to every role. Her stage work is raw, unsanitised and deeply human. She has a gift for portraying women on the brink—without turning them into caricatures. Kolkata theatre thrives on that intensity.
Gargee carries the beautiful duality of warmth and steel. She has appeared in contemporary Bengali group theatre productions dealing with urban anxieties and layered female subjectivities. Even though her stage credits are less aggressively publicised than her film work, she continues to return to theatre intermittently, and chooses text-driven projects over anything else.
Chaiti Ghoshal embodies classical training meeting contemporary storytelling. Her diction, timing, and emotional calibration remind audiences that craft is not elitist. In Raktakarabi her command over Tagore’s language and rhythm became the point. That play, in any era, is a vocal and emotional endurance test. She remains active in repertory circuits and festival stagings, frequently returning to literary and Tagorean texts.
Ramanjit Kaur expanded Kolkata’s theatre lens beyond the linguistic silos. Ramanjit led and featured in feminist ensemble productions like The Dice of Desire, which sheds light on female agency through devised theatre techniques. Her recent work continues in multilingual theatre spaces that experiment with structure and gender politics.
Anubha Fatehpuria directed and performed in Kaagaz Ke Gubbare (2024), based on Ismat Chughtai’s writing. It’s intimate, literature-forward theatre—no gimmicks, just sharp text and performance. She continues working in ensemble-driven productions within Kolkata’s serious theatre circles as well as popular Hindi cinema.
Sohini Sengupta, also linked to Nandikar, has acted in Tagore productions and contemporary Bengali plays while increasingly taking on directorial responsibilities. Notable works include Ei Muhurte, Feriwala’r Mrityu, and productions of Raktakarabi within the Nandikar repertoire. She has also directed and performed in contemporary stagings under the group’s banner, taking on increasing creative leadership in recent years.
Reshmi Sen, linked with Swapnasandhani, the group led by her husband Kaushik Sen, has appeared in productions such as Pratham Partha, Tiktiki (adaptation of Anthony Shaffer’s Sleuth), and other ensemble works that explore psychological and social conflicts. She continues performing in the group’s touring productions and festival circuits.
