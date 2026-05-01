Labour Day special: Work-life balance is disappearing in flexible work culture

Every year, Labour Day shows up like a reminder of something we’ve collectively misplaced: the idea that work has edges. That it begins, it ends, and in between those two points, a person exists who is more than their output.
That version of the neat 9–5 work, the soul sucking commute, the sacredness of “logging off” eroded incrementally. And in many cases, enthusiastically. We asked for flexibility, but we got permeability.
The biggest change is not remote work. It’s not even technology, though that’s the obvious villain. It’s the cultural rewiring around availability. Work used to be a place you went. Now it’s a state you exist in.
Email was the first crack—suddenly, communication didn’t need to wait. Then smartphones made sure it didn’t have to. The subtext became that if you can respond, you probably should.
And so the workday stretched. Not always longer in hours, but more diffused. A meeting at 9 am, a lull, a burst at 2 pm, another at 8 p.m. Now your day isn’t a block anymore; it’s a scatterplot.
Flexibility was supposed to be liberation. For many, it is. But flexibility without boundaries is just disguised overwork. When you can work anytime, you start working all the time. Not continuously, but constantly. You’re never fully “on,” but you’re never truly “off” either.
Burnout rates have climbed, and not only in high-pressure sectors. The emotional fatigue now comes less from intense bursts of work and more from the absence of clear stopping points.
This change stuck because it benefits systems that reward responsiveness over depth. Faster replies feel like productivity, even when they aren’t. Visibility has replaced value in many workplaces because being seen to be available becomes a proxy for being effective.
And when expectations are vague, they tend to expand. If no one explicitly says you need to respond at night, but everyone does, the culture sets itself. And then there’s the economic backdrop. Insecure job markets, gig work, contract roles—these all blur the line between “doing enough” and “doing more just in case.” Overwork becomes a form of insurance.
Let’s be clear: the solution is not going back to rigid office hours for everyone. The old model excluded as much as it protected. Start with the obvious that boundaries don’t set themselves. At an individual level, that means defining your own off-hours and defending them with more conviction than you probably feel comfortable with. If everything is “urgent,” nothing is. Define response times. Agree on what actually requires after-hours attention. Most things don’t. Leadership matters here more than perks ever will. If managers send emails at midnight and expect restraint from others, that’s fiction.
When people are judged on what they produce, not how constantly they appear online, the incentive to hover disappears. And then there’s the simplest intervention, often ignored: stop glorifying exhaustion. Being busy is not a personality. Being unavailable is not a sign of importance. It’s often just a sign of poor boundaries.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.