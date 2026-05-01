Labour Day special: Work-life balance is disappearing in flexible work culture

How work slipped its leash

The biggest change is not remote work. It’s not even technology, though that’s the obvious villain. It’s the cultural rewiring around availability. Work used to be a place you went. Now it’s a state you exist in.

Email was the first crack—suddenly, communication didn’t need to wait. Then smartphones made sure it didn’t have to. The subtext became that if you can respond, you probably should.

And so the workday stretched. Not always longer in hours, but more diffused. A meeting at 9 am, a lull, a burst at 2 pm, another at 8 p.m. Now your day isn’t a block anymore; it’s a scatterplot.

The flexibility trap

Flexibility was supposed to be liberation. For many, it is. But flexibility without boundaries is just disguised overwork. When you can work anytime, you start working all the time. Not continuously, but constantly. You’re never fully “on,” but you’re never truly “off” either.

Burnout rates have climbed, and not only in high-pressure sectors. The emotional fatigue now comes less from intense bursts of work and more from the absence of clear stopping points.