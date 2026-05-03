World Press Freedom Day: How social media algorithms shape what we see

On World Press Freedom Day, we still light candles for the usual villains—state pressure, corporate capture and the slow suffocation of dissent. All valid, but the more slippery operator isn’t sitting in a ministry or a boardroom. It’s sitting in your pocket, refreshing itself every few milliseconds, pretending it's just reflecting what you want.

Press freedom isn’t dead—it’s being filtered by algorithms

The algorithm didn’t kill the editor. It merely replaced the editor with a mirror that has a marketing budget.

Once upon a time, a front page used to be a declaration. They used to be imperfect, biased, occasionally brilliant—but it was a point of view, owned by humans with names you could curse at over cutting chai. Now, your “front page” is assembled by systems at Google, Meta Platforms, and X—systems that don’t ask what matters, only what works. Clicks, shares, watch time and dwell time are the holy quartet of modern news judgment.