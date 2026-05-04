Andaman & Nicobar create history with two world records underwater

The Andaman and Nicobar islands have secured India with a uniquely magnificent title. The islands set a fine record in the Guinness World Record by unfurling the largest underwater national flag. As the sunlight shimmered over the crystal clear turquoise waters of the islands, patriotism said hello with the stunning display of the massive underwater Indian flag.

Underwater pride: Andaman sets Guinness Record with giant tricolour display and an underwater human stack

On Saturday beneath the calm waters of the Andaman Sea, a massive Tricolour, measuring approximately 60 by 40 metres, was deployed in a complex, tightly coordinated operation. The divers have been preparing for days for that unmissable show of grandeur. It was a massive collaboration with personnels from the Andaman and Nicobar Police, Forest Department, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, as well as scuba divers from various diving centres.