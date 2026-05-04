Andaman & Nicobar create history with two world records underwater

The Andaman and Nicobar islands have secured India with a uniquely magnificent title. The islands set a fine record in the Guinness World Record by unfurling the largest underwater national flag. As the sunlight shimmered over the crystal clear turquoise waters of the islands, patriotism said hello with the stunning display of the massive underwater Indian flag.
On Saturday beneath the calm waters of the Andaman Sea, a massive Tricolour, measuring approximately 60 by 40 metres, was deployed in a complex, tightly coordinated operation. The divers have been preparing for days for that unmissable show of grandeur. It was a massive collaboration with personnels from the Andaman and Nicobar Police, Forest Department, Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard, as well as scuba divers from various diving centres.
One by one each diver in their suits entered the waters for the fine mission and as signals were exchanged and positions locked in, the giant flag slowly came to life underwater. It was indeed a perfect blend of precision, teamwork, and national pride.
Lieutenant Governor D.K. Joshi, Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar, and Director General of Police HS Dhaliwal, along with senior officials, were present to witness the event.
And this was not all. Following this, on Sunday the team attempted another world record. Named the ‘Tallest Human Stack’, a pile up was formed by 14 scuba divers at Swaraj Dweep formerly known as the Havelock Island, where the team climbed onto each other and maintained a vertical structure for three minutes.
The two world records have now put the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at the epicenter of attention. What was once a quiet, remote archipelago is suddenly drawing eyes from across the world. And this strategy is not just for the spectacle but aims at increasing tourism in the islands and boosting the national economy.