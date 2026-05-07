Shocking! Hantavirus outbreak reported on a cruise ship enroute to West African coast

Six years later when the world has almost forgotten about the sheer tragedy COVID 19 pandemic had brought upon us, a new virus in the market is catching up on the trend. A Hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship has recently been reported and the World Health Organisation has confirmed it to be a serious infectious and deadly disease.

What is Hantavirus? WHO confirms outbreak on a cruise ship MV Hondius

The World Health Organization on Wednesday shared on social media that around eight cases linked to a Hantavirus outbreak have been identified aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship. The outbreak has already claimed three lives, while at least four to five other people have fallen ill. The ship was enroute to Africa from Argentina when the disease seems to have been confirmed.

Taking to X, the WHO officials wrote, “Swiss authorities have confirmed a case of #hantavirus identified in a passenger from the MV Hondius cruise ship. He had responded to an email from the ship’s operator informing the passengers of the health event, and presented himself to a hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, and is receiving care.”