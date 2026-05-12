Anand RK & Suparna Sharma bag Pulitzer Prize! Here's why this award matters

Indian journalists Anand Radhakrishnan and Suparna Sharma have recently won the Pulitzer Prize in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category. In the era of digitalization, their work focused on online surveillance and cyber fraud, which brought to light the reality of the regular people trapped in the virtual world.

Anand RK and Suparna Sharma bring India global glory with Pulitzer win. Here's everything to know

Indian illustrator and visual artist Anand RK and investigative journalist Suparna Sharma, have won the award for their work in ‘trAPPed’. Their work explored how people in the country are increasingly in a state of ‘digital arrest,’ held captive by their phones, and how deeply technology has reshaped habits, and everyday life as a whole.

Moreover, the piece was recognised for its “visuals and words to cast light on the growing global challenges of surveillance and digital scams.”

Their art ‘trAPPed’ narrates the story of an Indian neurologist allegedly trapped through her phone by cybercriminals who have been using intimidation and surveillance tactics to control her.