Anand RK & Suparna Sharma bag Pulitzer Prize! Here's why this award matters

Indian journalists Anand Radhakrishnan and Suparna Sharma have recently won the Pulitzer Prize in the Illustrated Reporting and Commentary category. In the era of digitalization, their work focused on online surveillance and cyber fraud, which brought to light the reality of the regular people trapped in the virtual world.
Indian illustrator and visual artist Anand RK and investigative journalist Suparna Sharma, have won the award for their work in ‘trAPPed’. Their work explored how people in the country are increasingly in a state of ‘digital arrest,’ held captive by their phones, and how deeply technology has reshaped habits, and everyday life as a whole.
Moreover, the piece was recognised for its “visuals and words to cast light on the growing global challenges of surveillance and digital scams.”
Their art ‘trAPPed’ narrates the story of an Indian neurologist allegedly trapped through her phone by cybercriminals who have been using intimidation and surveillance tactics to control her.
The two winners are some of the best in the country. Suparna Sharma is a Delhi-based freelance journalist and senior investigative reporter for Bloomberg, covering Asia. She has previously worked as an India correspondent and has anchored several major investigative stories over the years.
On the other hand, Anand is a Mumbai-based artist known for several graphic novels who has previously won the Eisner Award in 2021 for Best Painter/Multimedia Artist, along with colourist John Pearson, for the graphic novel Blue in Green.
The Pulitzer Award is held as the top most recognition in journalism and is also seen as the most prestigious one too. It acts as a crucial benchmark for quality, integrity, and impact in print and online news, Many Pulitzer-winning stories have led to policy changes, legal action, or public reform. It brings forth the idea that journalism is not just reporting events but actively shaping society.
This award has placed Indian journalism at the center of attention around the world. It also brings in light the global challenge posed by digital scams, online surveillance, and cyber fraud networks, where India might just be one of the most vulnerable countries.
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