Is Bengaluru the best place to learn business? Entrepreneur Keshav Inani spills the truth

The foundation of Bengaluru’s business hubs lie in the fact that businesses are created via networks, trust, and solving problems. All of these can be found in abundance in Bengaluru. Another important strength of this city is its educational ecosystem.

Apart from this, the city’s infrastructure contributes to economic growth. This includes having internet connections, good connectivity, and availability of coworking spaces and investors. The business district of Bengaluru also gets boosted by the presence of incubators and accelerators that help startups in AI, fintech, blockchain, and deep tech.

But obviously, Bengaluru does have its own share of problems. One cannot ignore issues like traffic pollution and rising cost of living in the city. Despite this, Bengaluru’s business hub provides all these facilities together under one roof. There is no better place than the business centre of Bengaluru to learn business.