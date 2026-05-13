Is Bengaluru the best place to learn business? Entrepreneur Keshav Inani spills the truth

Business cannot be learned merely through classroom education. It is learned through networking with founders, problem-solving, comprehending customer needs, and observing the growth of businesses on the ground. This is precisely what makes Bengaluru’s business hub unique among all other cities in India.
Bengaluru has been established as the epicentre of the startup ecosystem in India. Right from international tech giants to startups run by people working from coworking spaces, Bengaluru manages to create a culture of doing business and learning about it on a daily basis. The figures back this claim up. Bengaluru is a hub for thousands of startups and big names such as Infosys, Wipro, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.
Chartered Accountant and entrepreneur, Keshav Inani is of the opinion that there exists such a culture of entrepreneurship in Bangalore. As per him, founders do not consider anyone else as their rival but they help others through offering suggestions, connections and solutions to problems. Even if one person may not be able to provide a complete solution, he will definitely refer an entrepreneur to someone who will help out. He attributes the city’s entrepreneurial culture to the success that his firm achieved in less than a year’s time, with annual billings crossing the figure of one crore.
Accessibility is one of Bengaluru’s greatest assets. Many entrepreneurs across various sectors find it tough to reach out to established founders. However, Bengaluru is different. The entrepreneurial community here mentors young founders, helps them network with investors, and resolves their business issues.
The foundation of Bengaluru’s business hubs lie in the fact that businesses are created via networks, trust, and solving problems. All of these can be found in abundance in Bengaluru. Another important strength of this city is its educational ecosystem.
Apart from this, the city’s infrastructure contributes to economic growth. This includes having internet connections, good connectivity, and availability of coworking spaces and investors. The business district of Bengaluru also gets boosted by the presence of incubators and accelerators that help startups in AI, fintech, blockchain, and deep tech.
But obviously, Bengaluru does have its own share of problems. One cannot ignore issues like traffic pollution and rising cost of living in the city. Despite this, Bengaluru’s business hub provides all these facilities together under one roof. There is no better place than the business centre of Bengaluru to learn business.