Cruise ship in France quarantined amid mystery illness outbreak

In the fear of an outbreak, 1700 people were recently held back on a cruise ship in France. Authorities suspect that they have been exposed to the ongoing Hantavirus, because an elderly man died onboard and dozens suffered a stomach illness.
The ship, named Ambition, was carrying 1,233 passengers, mostly British or Irish nationals and 514 crew members. After picking up passengers from the UK cities of Belfast and Liverpool on May 8 and May 9 the ship was scheduled to sail around France and Spain. However, danger dawned upon the vessel and somehow 50 passengers were suffering from acute stomach sickness.
Unsure of what exactly made the passengers sick, the whole ship was held back and passengers were not allowed to deboard. A 92-year-old man died onboard on May 10 and the rest of the sick people were soon given medical attention.
As per the officials the cause of death has, “yet to be established pending the coroner’s full report. We are providing every support to the deceased’s friends and family and extend our most sincere condolences to them at this difficult time”. The officials akso added, “At this stage, no link has been established with the gastroenteritis episode”.
The cruise line has also announced that, “We would like to reassure guests that we take any illnesses aboard our fleet extremely seriously”.
However as per recent reports there has not been any link with the Hantavirus on this ship. Samples taken from passengers are also analyzed by the Infectious Diseases Department at the Bordeaux University Hospital for further updates regarding what actually caused the health crisis.
The World Health Organization on May 6 shared on social media that around eight cases linked to a Hantavirus outbreak have been identified aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship. Proper precautions have been taken to prevent another pandemic but nothing can be ensured for sure.
Hantavirus mainly spreads through contact with rodents, rodent urine, saliva or droppings. However, the Andes strain is unusual as it can also spread between humans through close and prolonged contact.
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