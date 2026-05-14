Cruise ship in France quarantined amid mystery illness outbreak

In the fear of an outbreak, 1700 people were recently held back on a cruise ship in France. Authorities suspect that they have been exposed to the ongoing Hantavirus, because an elderly man died onboard and dozens suffered a stomach illness.

Mystery illness hits cruise ship, hundreds quarantined in France

The ship, named Ambition, was carrying 1,233 passengers, mostly British or Irish nationals and 514 crew members. After picking up passengers from the UK cities of Belfast and Liverpool on May 8 and May 9 the ship was scheduled to sail around France and Spain. However, danger dawned upon the vessel and somehow 50 passengers were suffering from acute stomach sickness.

Unsure of what exactly made the passengers sick, the whole ship was held back and passengers were not allowed to deboard. A 92-year-old man died onboard on May 10 and the rest of the sick people were soon given medical attention.

As per the officials the cause of death has, “yet to be established pending the coroner’s full report. We are providing every support to the deceased’s friends and family and extend our most sincere condolences to them at this difficult time”. The officials akso added, “At this stage, no link has been established with the gastroenteritis episode”.