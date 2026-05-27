Bengal to impose ban on liquor shops within 1 km of temples or educational institutes

In a recent move, the new government of West Bengal has announced that no liquor shops will be allowed within a 1 km radius of temples and educational institutions. Authorities also stated that new applications for liquor outlets near these locations will no longer be accepted as the administration remarks it’s time for change.
Just weeks after taking office as Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari has begun outlining his vision and priorities for West Bengal and one such includes a stricter approach to alcohol regulation across the state. In the recent administrative meeting held in Kalyani on Tuesday, the CM said, “We have said there cannot be a liquor shop within a one-km radius of schools, colleges and temples. No licence can be given if shops fall within that area. This government will be run in a different way”.
The officials have stated that this would not extensively harm any business and is purely for societal growth. One of them, talking about the implementation, said, “We think a circular will be issued soon. As far as we know, it would be for new licensing. It would also be applicable to pending proposals."
As per reports, a source stated the current regulations, and said, “Before the 305-metre rule was introduced, there were at least 300-350 shops which were within 100 metres of these listed entities. But as they had got licences according to rules prevailing earlier, most of them are still in operation”.
While the move may sound progressive and socially conscious, it has also cast a cloud of uncertainty over Kolkata’s thriving alcohol industry. From heritage bars and breweries to pubs and nightlife hotspots, a large number of establishments in the city operate within close proximity to temples, churches and educational institutions. Take Park Street, for instance, the city’s iconic nightlife hub, is also home to several schools and churches within the vicinity.
Industry representatives fear that if the rule is implemented as a blanket ban, the impact could be severe on the market. Mihir Chakraborty, assistant general secretary of the association and a retailer in Nadia in an interview said, “If a blanket ban is enforced, only about 500 shops may survive across Bengal. The rest will shut down. But that is improbable. We genuinely hope that the chief minister means that no new shops will come up. We are waiting for a formal order”.
However, the CM has not issued any clear statement on what is to be done with the existing shops or alcohol counter. Whether the government would scrap the licences or just impose a ban on the grant of new licence, nothing has been clearly mentioned and thus for now the city of joy remains shrouded in a blanket of panic and uncertainty.