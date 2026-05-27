Bengal to impose ban on liquor shops within 1 km of temples or educational institutes

In a recent move, the new government of West Bengal has announced that no liquor shops will be allowed within a 1 km radius of temples and educational institutions. Authorities also stated that new applications for liquor outlets near these locations will no longer be accepted as the administration remarks it’s time for change.

Kolkata's nightlife at risk: Bengal tightens liquor shop and bar rules

Just weeks after taking office as Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari has begun outlining his vision and priorities for West Bengal and one such includes a stricter approach to alcohol regulation across the state. In the recent administrative meeting held in Kalyani on Tuesday, the CM said, “We have said there cannot be a liquor shop within a one-km radius of schools, colleges and temples. No licence can be given if shops fall within that area. This government will be run in a different way”.

The officials have stated that this would not extensively harm any business and is purely for societal growth. One of them, talking about the implementation, said, “We think a circular will be issued soon. As far as we know, it would be for new licensing. It would also be applicable to pending proposals."