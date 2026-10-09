Serena Williams just got a Barbie: Here's how you can buy it in India

We’ve all had that phase when dolls and figurines were our favourite role models, from admiring Barbie’s beauty to looking up to the strength of action figures, these figurines gave us someone to look up to. So, now, instead of regular dolls, toy makers are bringing real-life icons into the mix for a more concrete comparison. Recently Serena Williams has been immortalised as a Barbie doll, which celebrates her iconic 2005 Melbourne title run.

Barbie launches Serena Williams doll: Check price and availability in India

Inspired by her 2005 Australian Open victory, American toy and family entertainment company, Mattel, is honouring the 39 Grand Slam title winner Serena William by immortalising her as a doll. The doll recreates the outfit Serena wore during the 2005 Melbourne tournament, featuring a green-and-white cutout top with mesh detailing, a white skirt, matching sweatband, socks and shoes. Complete with a tennis racket and ball, the look celebrates the champion's return to Grand Slam glory and her seventh singles title.