Serena Williams just got a Barbie: Here's how you can buy it in India

We’ve all had that phase when dolls and figurines were our favourite role models, from admiring Barbie’s beauty to looking up to the strength of action figures, these figurines gave us someone to look up to. So, now, instead of regular dolls, toy makers are bringing real-life icons into the mix for a more concrete comparison. Recently Serena Williams has been immortalised as a Barbie doll, which celebrates her iconic 2005 Melbourne title run.
Inspired by her 2005 Australian Open victory, American toy and family entertainment company, Mattel, is honouring the 39 Grand Slam title winner Serena William by immortalising her as a doll. The doll recreates the outfit Serena wore during the 2005 Melbourne tournament, featuring a green-and-white cutout top with mesh detailing, a white skirt, matching sweatband, socks and shoes. Complete with a tennis racket and ball, the look celebrates the champion's return to Grand Slam glory and her seventh singles title.
Serena in an interview said that she is super happy with the dolls and also mentioned Mattel “nailed” her outfit and hairstyle from two decades ago. The doll is part of a global ‘Dream Team’ of eight female changemakers who were among the ‘firsts’ in their field. Other female icons who have been immortalised under the 2026 Barbie Dream Team features Kellie Gerardi, Regina Sirvent Alvarado, Chloe Kelly, Helene Fischer, Zoja Skubis, Stephanie Gilmore and Smriti Mandhana.
The new Barbie Signature Serena Williams doll went on sale on October 8, with a retail price of $45 (around INR 4,354). It is available across the US in Target stores and also online. As for the Indian buyers, they can look for the Barbie Signature Serena Williams Doll on Mattel Creations or international shopping platforms like Amazon, which is obviously subject to availability and shipping options in the location. For now it is not available on Amazon but might soon be added.
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