Online sexual abuse is on the rise: Here are 4 ways to protect your child

As the world has technologically equipped itself, the clutter of bits and bytes has also unleashed a kind of terror that no one thought was possible a few years back. With AI becoming increasingly woven into everyday life, these dangers are significantly increasing. As per reports, 1 in 5 children across 21 countries have been exposed to online sexual abuse and this number is only going to increase with each technological upgrade. So, let’s explore a few ways to protect children from being vulnerable to online abuse.

The growing threat of online sexual abuse: 4 ways to protect children

Gen Alpha kids are the digital natives who are exposed to the world of electronics from a very young age. Parents often end up handing them their phones when their crankiness switches up a notch. With every reel and every video, the child becomes a little more obsessed with the digital contents and tries to imitate them. Now, taking advantage of such vulnerability, abusers find ways to target children.

Steps to help children prevent online abuses

Start with the basics: Teach your children how to identify abuse of any kind when they are online. Tell them about the red flags such as strangers asking them to keep conversations secret, requesting personal or intimate images, offering gifts, or trying to move conversations to private platforms.

Set ground rules: Set certain rules and imbibe them in your children’s mind. For example, teach them to never share personal information like name or location with anyone online, be it a girl or a guy. Don’t accept friend requests from strangers you don’t know.