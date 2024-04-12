Singer-composer Roy on his new single 'Chhod Ke'
Accomplished music composer and singer/songwriter Roy aka Sourav Roy has just come up with his latest single, Chhod Ke, and he talks with us about the same and also about expanding his repertoire as a DJ.
What's Chhod Ke is all about ?
Chhod Ke Na Jaa delves into the profound emotion of missing someone dearly after their departure. Crafted over a year ago, the song narrates a journey of love, loss, and self-reflection, capturing the essence of a relationship through poignant lyrics and haunting melodies. The song serves as a testament to the human condition, offering solace to those who have experienced the ache of separation. It invites listeners on a journey of self-reflection and emotional catharsis. In essence, it's more than a song; it's a musical voyage through the intricacies of the heart, reminding us of music's enduring power to heal and connect.
With contemporary synth arrangements and a reggaeton beat, the song invites listeners to explore the complexities of the human heart and find solace in shared experiences of separation and longing.
What's the composition and music arrangement for the song like?
The composition is a culmination of experimentation and collaboration. Each element, from the melodic cadences to the intricate arrangements, serves to create a musical journey that captivates the soul. It unfolds with an upbeat rhythm in the first verse, leading into a melodic and emotive chorus that resonates deeply with listeners.
How has your journey as a musician been so far?
My journey as a musician has been a deeply enriching experience, marked by invaluable lessons and diverse encounters. Hailing from Asansol in West Bengal, I embarked on my musical voyage by delving into the intricacies of Western classical music, honing my skills in piano through the esteemed Trinity College of London. It was during this time that I found a fascination for electronic music and I established my own Trio Fusion and Jazz band, traversing across various cities and venues before venturing into Bollywood. Throughout my journey, I've been fortunate to contribute to numerous chart-topping hits, including London Thumakda, Balam Pichkari, Boyfriend Girlfriend, Hawayein, Kar Gayi Chull, among others. My recent endeavors include Made In Heaven 2, PhoneBhoot, and Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, where I've had the opportunity not only to produce but also lend my vocals to original compositions.
What inspires you?
I find inspiration in the depth of human emotions. As a versatile artist, I strive to bridge the gap between complex emotions and mainstream appeal, crafting music that resonates with diverse audiences.
You are also expanding your repertoire as a DJ. How do you find this new endeavour?
As someone deeply immersed in music production, exploring the realm of DJing has been an exciting endeavour. The intricacies of the console and the opportunity to curate unique musical experiences for live audiences are both inspiring and fulfilling.