Singer-composer Roy on his new single 'Chhod Ke'

Chhod Ke Na Jaa delves into the profound emotion of missing someone dearly after their departure. Crafted over a year ago, the song narrates a journey of love, loss, and self-reflection, capturing the essence of a relationship through poignant lyrics and haunting melodies. The song serves as a testament to the human condition, offering solace to those who have experienced the ache of separation. It invites listeners on a journey of self-reflection and emotional catharsis. In essence, it's more than a song; it's a musical voyage through the intricacies of the heart, reminding us of music's enduring power to heal and connect.

With contemporary synth arrangements and a reggaeton beat, the song invites listeners to explore the complexities of the human heart and find solace in shared experiences of separation and longing.