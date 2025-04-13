Viral video shows Coachella attendees queuing up for hours just to shower

Some more videos have cluttered the Internet which offered a closer look at how compact and uncomfortable most tents are even though they have been sold for thousands. Since Coachella is held in a desert, showering becomes essential for all attendees; however, the facilities come with their downsides, including long lines, as Instagram users have pointed out in the comment section of the video.

Thousands flock to the festival and line up for the showers, especially during peak hours. Other downsides of the shower facilities include limited privacy, variable water temperature, and restricted timings.

The text on the Instagram video reads, “1 hour line for the showers at Coachella at 8 AM”. The caption reads, “This is absurd. Would you wait in this line??”

“Coachella: where you pay $700 to camp in dust, wait an hour to shower, and pretend you’re having the time of your life for Instagram. No thanks lol,” a follower commented on the video.

Another user said, “Turns out…it’s not easy to provide showers for thousands of people in the middle of the desert. Who could have imagined?” Some followers pointed out that attendees can pay for the experience they want and things are easier when they upgrade to VIP.

“It’s like that every year 😂😂😂 welcome to camping and something feeling remotely GA ⛺️ you upgrade to VIP if you want quicker/longer showers and when you get sick of camping, you splurge for a hotel 🏨 then do shuttle passes, then decide you don’t want hotels and do an Airbnb and upgrades continue…. Literally been like that since the beginning. Choose and pay for the experiences you want/ just like EVERYTHING,” wrote another user.