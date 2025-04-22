Ye shares disturbing personal revelation in new track ‘Cousins’

Kanye West has sparked intense conversation following a new post on X, where he previewed a song titled Cousins alongside a troubling confession of having had sexual relations with a cousin who is now incarcerated.
In the post, Ye recounts a childhood memory involving a cousin who is currently incarcerated. He describes discovering explicit magazines at the top of his mother’s closet. He claimed to have shown them to his cousin who was six at the time and they acted out what they saw.
Ye said: “Perhaps in my self-centered mess, I felt it was my fault.”
The accompanying video lasted 2 minutes and 17 seconds. Ye also revealed that the cousin involved is serving a life sentence for a past violent crime.
“My name is Ye and I s****d my cousins d**k till I was 14,” Ye added.
The post has raised concerns among fans and mental health advocates alike, particularly given Ye’s public history with mental illness.
One user responded, “Everyone: “We need to take male sexual abuse more seriously…*Misinterprets what [Ye’s] saying greatly and doesn’t take it seriously*”
Other users claimed that it is becoming “harder and harder to defend him” even though the incident seems to stem from a deeper issue of childhood trauma and porn access.
Ye claims he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder
While he has previously spoken about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Ye stated in a February interview on podcast with Justin Laboy that he believes he was misdiagnosed. He said that he may be on the autism spectrum instead.
Reactions to the post have been mixed, with many calling for compassion and mental health support, while others have criticized the public nature of the disclosure.
