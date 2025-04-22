Ye shares disturbing personal revelation in new track ‘Cousins’

One user responded, “Everyone: “We need to take male sexual abuse more seriously…*Misinterprets what [Ye’s] saying greatly and doesn’t take it seriously*”

Other users claimed that it is becoming “harder and harder to defend him” even though the incident seems to stem from a deeper issue of childhood trauma and porn access.

Ye claims he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder

While he has previously spoken about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Ye stated in a February interview on The Download podcast with Justin Laboy that he believes he was misdiagnosed. He said that he may be on the autism spectrum instead.

Reactions to the post have been mixed, with many calling for compassion and mental health support, while others have criticized the public nature of the disclosure.

(By Swagata Das)