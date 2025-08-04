A solo sitar tour that’s anything but traditional

The tour, which has seen performances in black box theatres, intimate homes and curated public venues, is being documented across cities. “We’re capturing a lot of photo and video content, and plan to release a few concert videos soon,” he says. “I’m also working on releasing my original compositions. The idea is to let the audience connect with these pieces live, so that when they’re officially released, they already carry a shared memory.”

Looking ahead, Kolkata is one stop he’s particularly excited about. “We’re doing something completely unconventional there, a moving venue. The audience in Kolkata has always been emotionally invested in my work, so this setup will feel like the city itself is part of the performance.”

His pre-show ritual, much like the concert itself, is about grounding and clarity. “A solid soundcheck is non-negotiable. Then it’s about good sleep, eating well, and a little caffeine before going on stage. I warm up on the sitar before the show, and do some last-minute checks on jewellery and outfits I’ve styled myself.”

It’s a process that reflects his hybrid creative practice, one that exists at the intersection of sound, space, identity and design. “Touring has been eye-opening. I’m learning what it truly means to be a performer, not just a musician,” he says. “And to hear people talk about the distances they travel to see me, the stories they bring, it inspires me in new ways every day.”

Even his plants have a role to play. “It all started during COVID, when I moved into my own space. I got a few plants, and then a few more, and now they’re everywhere, in my home, my content, and even on stage,” he says with a laugh. “They’re not just décor. They’re part of the vibe I bring into my music and my storytelling. Sometimes my cat Pookie even runs through the frame and adds her own twist.”

For Swayam, that attention to detail, to mood, to setting, to the smallest visual, is what completes the experience. “I want people to leave not just remembering the music, but feeling like they got a deeper sense of who I am. Musically, emotionally, and aesthetically.”

The ongoing tour will continue through August with stops in Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata, Udaipur, and Delhi.

