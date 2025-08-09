With one mic and sixty voices, 13 Club Cypher is set to ignite Chennai’s hip-hop scene

“This is Vol.1, but the long-term vision is to grow it into a recurring property, cyphers, showcases, content drops, collabs, city-to-city takeovers, all rooted in building the hip-hop community,” says Arjun Madhavan, Founder of Quriosity and Executive Producer of the event. “We see 13 Club as a growing artist hub, a safe space for collaboration, discovery, and progression. This is just the start, and we’re here for the long run.”

For Arjun, Quriosity itself was born out of “a very simple but powerful need, to create a space where artists don’t just survive but truly thrive.” Having spent almost two decades in music and events, he saw “a serious lack of structured, artist-first ecosystems” despite the abundance of talent. Quriosity now blends artist management, content creation, music marketing, and culture curation with an emphasis on long-term growth.

Tamil Nadu’s hip-hop scene, he notes, is “bubbling right now” with hunger, individuality, and authenticity. But, he says, “there are too many fire artists with too little access. We felt this was the perfect time to bring people together, under one roof, one mic, to showcase talent, share energy, and build community.”

Curated for connection

The idea for 13 Club Cypher came from rapper-songwriter Iykki Berry and producer Dev Major. “Hip-hop gave me my voice when the world wasn’t ready to listen,” Iykki says. “It gave me power, identity, and a way to speak my truth without filters. 13 Club Vol.1 was born out of a need to give that same space to others, especially those still waiting to be heard.