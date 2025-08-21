From funk to folk, Jon Batiste redefines sound with 'Big Money'

Jon Batiste, known for his bold performances and dazzling style, takes a surprisingly minimalistic turn with his new album Big Money. At just over 32 minutes, the nine-track release embraces stripped-down arrangements that let the music breathe, creating an intimate, laid-back listening experience.

Stripped-down and stirring: Jon Batiste’s Big Money

Rather than the flamboyance often associated with his live shows, Batiste leans into simplicity, mixing folk, funk, gospel and blues into a warm, organic sound. The result is a collection that feels both personal and profound, with lyrics exploring themes of devotion, values, spirituality and nature.

Batiste showcases his versatility by adding fiddle and mandolin to the mix, but the standout moments come from his solo piano work. The first highlight is a duet with fellow New Orleans-rooted pianist Randy Newman on a cover of Doc Pomus’ Lonely Avenue. Newman’s gravelly tenor contrasts comically with Batiste’s smooth delivery, creating a performance that’s as heartfelt as it is humorous. Another gem, Maybe, blends thick chords with contemplative lyrics, as Batiste wonders aloud about life’s larger questions: “Or maybe we should all just take a collective pause,” he muses before diving into an improvised piano passage that nods to Jelly Roll Morton.