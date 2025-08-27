Shashwat Singh and Nikhita Gandhi drops a bold new urban-folk anthem Kaari

"Kaari started off as a rustic folk melody we came up with in the first lockdown in Goa, and then became the foundation of our entire duo ShNik! We just fell in love with this entire sound of urban folk and Kaari is what led to the birth of ShNik," Shashwat explains.

The origin story of Kaari highlights the deep-seated creative connection between the two artists, who first met at A.R. Rahman’s music school back in 2010. While they are celebrated for their playback work with legends like A.R. Rahman and Pritam, ShNik allows them to step into a new, exhilarating space—writing, composing, and producing their own music.

The song’s visuals are as impressive as its sound, weaving a story that complements the genre-bending beats. It’s a testament to the duo’s commitment to a fully realised artistic vision. Jointly composed by Nikhita and Shashwat, with lyrics by Shashwat and a brilliant mix and master by Sunny MR, Kaari is a song that demands to be felt.