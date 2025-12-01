Stebin Ben brings back classic romance with breezy new single Ek Mulaqaat

Ek Mulaqaat is a collaboration with composer and lyricist The Rish, who is known for crafting melodies that resonate long after the first listen. The song’s instrumentation is subtle yet effective, allowing Stebin's expressive vocals to remain the focal point, enhancing the track's emotional weight. The directorial duo of Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani beautifully translated this musical sentiment onto the screen, capturing the sweet exchanges and incorporating an easy hookstep that adds to the overall feel-good mood of the song.

In an industry often dominated by dance tracks, Ek Mulaqaat stands out for its commitment to "OG romantic charm," offering listeners an escape into a world of simple, sincere emotions. The song aims at tapping into the universal feeling of longing and excitement that comes with a new relationship, making it instantly playlist-worthy.

The song and its official music video are currently available on all streaming platforms and on the T-Series YouTube channel.