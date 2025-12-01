Stebin Ben brings back classic romance with breezy new single Ek Mulaqaat

Vocalist Stebin Ben has returned to the airwaves with his new romantic single, Ek Mulaqaat. The track, offers a breezy, heart-melting melody that instantly feels familiar and warm, capturing the subtle thrill of a modern-day love story.
Stebin Ben's music video visually complements the song’s easy vibe by telling a simple, deeply relatable office romance. Starring Nidhi Shah alongside Stebin, the video is filled with the quintessential moments of young love: unspoken glances across desks, cute exchanges, and the quiet excitement of a burgeoning relationship blooming amidst the daily grind. Nidhi is noted for bringing a natural glow to every frame, and her chemistry with Stebin helps lift the narrative, making the fledgling romance feel fresh, youthful, and deeply engaging. The visual direction masterfully uses the routine office setting to highlight the extraordinary nature of falling in love.
Ek Mulaqaat is a collaboration with composer and lyricist The Rish, who is known for crafting melodies that resonate long after the first listen. The song’s instrumentation is subtle yet effective, allowing Stebin's expressive vocals to remain the focal point, enhancing the track's emotional weight. The directorial duo of Dhruwal Patel and Jigar Mulani beautifully translated this musical sentiment onto the screen, capturing the sweet exchanges and incorporating an easy hookstep that adds to the overall feel-good mood of the song.
In an industry often dominated by dance tracks, Ek Mulaqaat stands out for its commitment to "OG romantic charm," offering listeners an escape into a world of simple, sincere emotions. The song aims at tapping into the universal feeling of longing and excitement that comes with a new relationship, making it instantly playlist-worthy.
The song and its official music video are currently available on all streaming platforms and on the T-Series YouTube channel.