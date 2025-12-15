Composer and rider Rushil Ranjan turns the spirit of the Bullet 650 into a musical fusion

A

I had the privilege of seeing photographs of the motorcycle before it was launched, and even then, it was clear this was far more than an announcement. My family has ridden Bullets for generations, and my story is not unique. It is one shared across India and the UK by thousands of people. That heritage had to shape the sound. It needed to carry those stories. That emotionality and narrative informed every decision we made.

I vividly remember receiving a text from Aanor Pandey, creative head at Royal Enfield, describing the idea of pairing the Royal Albert Hall organ with traditional Indian percussion. We were both instantly and almost childishly excited. Unmistakable British heritage meeting undeniable Indian soul. I could hear the beginnings of the piece right then.

As I worked, it became clear we needed another Indian melodic voice to stand alongside the ferocity and grandeur of the organ. Bringing in Abi Sampa on the veena was an immediate decision. The challenge and the joy was in uniting these musical elements while preserving the authenticity of each. It took time and intention, but I feel we arrived at something true to all of those worlds.