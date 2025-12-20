PastForward: Veena virtuoso Geetha Navale on fusing classical roots with modern melodies

Bengaluru’s artistic ecosystem supports a diverse range of artistes, from the new age vibrancy to the eons of heritage that its people and spaces carry. Carnatic classical veena player Geetha Navale espouses the ancient musical brilliance associated with the instrument while also converging a variety of other musical art forms and cultures, as reflected through her work with The Esperanto Project, a saga that she started along with her husband, musician Gopal Navale. Fitting right into the celebrations of 15 years of Indulge in the city, Geetha chats with us about how the city’s culture scene inherently reflects our Past Forward theme with every passing note and raagam.
“Bengaluru’s vibrant cultural landscape and its people have played a huge role in keeping carnatic and Indian instrumentals thriving,” she begins, adding that the “city’s blend of tradition and modernity has created a unique ecosystem where classical music can flourish.” Further examining the musical environment within the Garden City, she highlights that, “music enthusiasts, patrons and fellow musicians have been incredibly supportive, providing opportunities and encouragement and inspiring the new generation.” Sangeeta sabhas, their festivals and the cosmopolitan nature of the city have helped promote carnatic music, introduced such legacy instruments to new audiences and, “kept the genre fresh,” Geetha highlights. “If you can see the amount of veenas displayed for sale in a popular guitar shop in Jayanagar, today — it’s thanks to the demand. It’s the mothers and fathers of our city wanting their children to learn to play them,” she enthuses.
The Esperanto Project reflects this precise balance that exists within the artistes of the city. With their work having gone national and international, Geetha further reflects on how, with projects like Ganga Maiya — a fusion performance that took shape, eventually giving birth to a vibrant fusion album Boat on the River — her work and journey offer a study into said balance.
“Collaborating with avant-garde musicians in the Knitting Factory, New York, was an exciting and challenging project. There was the jazz clarinet of David Rothenberg and the glass instruments of John Wizcorek. Fusing the intricacies of carnatic music with other genres, while respecting the essence of each tradition, can be complex. Finding common ground without diluting the unique flavours is a delicate balance,” she recollects, adding, “adapting the veena’s distinctive sound to blend seamlessly with electronic, jazz or other global elements requires innovative approaches and a keen ear.” Yet Esperanto’s cross-cultural collaborations have proved to be a force of innovation. A recording as part of the Tiranga Project is noted by Geetha as an example. “This classical composition of the 18th century in raaga nilambari has been given a three-part harmony,” she enthuses. “Nothing is static. Change is the only constant. But in the words of my guru RK Suryanarayan, ‘Music is like an evergreen tree.’ Carnatic music is being rediscovered through konnakol. All over the world it is discovering this advanced rhythmic hip hop. It’s very heartening to note that the younger generation is showing a lot of interest in classical arts. It’s evident when you see so many music schools coming up across neighbourhoods,” she reflects.
The veena exponent then goes on to credit spaces like the Alliance Française de Bangalore for many of her collaborations with, “a host of great artistes from France. Bengaluru music community’s warmth and encouragement have been heartwarming. Receiving appreciation from fellow musicians and music lovers has motivated me to continue exploring and innovating,” she notes.
Having created a vast musical network with the rich cultural heritage of the veena, Geetha Navale heads into the future without resting on her laurels. “To deepen my knowledge, I have enrolled in a full-time Master’s program in carnatic music at Jain University, Bengaluru,” a move that’s part of a journey that has allowed her to preserve and understand the veena’s legacy while also merging it with new frontiers and keeping the tradition vibrant and relevant.