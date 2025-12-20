PastForward: Veena virtuoso Geetha Navale on fusing classical roots with modern melodies

“Bengaluru’s vibrant cultural landscape and its people have played a huge role in keeping carnatic and Indian instrumentals thriving,” she begins, adding that the “city’s blend of tradition and modernity has created a unique ecosystem where classical music can flourish.” Further examining the musical environment within the Garden City, she highlights that, “music enthusiasts, patrons and fellow musicians have been incredibly supportive, providing opportunities and encouragement and inspiring the new generation.” Sangeeta sabhas, their festivals and the cosmopolitan nature of the city have helped promote carnatic music, introduced such legacy instruments to new audiences and, “kept the genre fresh,” Geetha highlights. “If you can see the amount of veenas displayed for sale in a popular guitar shop in Jayanagar, today — it’s thanks to the demand. It’s the mothers and fathers of our city wanting their children to learn to play them,” she enthuses.

The Esperanto Project reflects this precise balance that exists within the artistes of the city. With their work having gone national and international, Geetha further reflects on how, with projects like Ganga Maiya — a fusion performance that took shape, eventually giving birth to a vibrant fusion album Boat on the River — her work and journey offer a study into said balance.