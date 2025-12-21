Jamaica gathers to celebrate the life of reggae pioneer Jimmy Cliff

Jacquelyn Martin There were clear instructions ahead of the tribute to Jimmy Cliff in Kingston: this was not to be a sombre farewell. Inside a packed gymnasium in Jamaica’s capital, grief gave way to music, movement and quiet joy as thousands came together to celebrate the life of one of reggae’s most influential voices.

A joyful farewell as Jamaica honours reggae icon Jimmy Cliff

Cliff, who died last month at the age of 81, was remembered through songs, stories and shared memories rather than silence. “Jimmy didn’t want a sad or somber occasion,” said Jamaica’s culture minister Olivia Grange, reflecting the mood of the gathering. “He gave so much of his life to delivering music.”

Best known for songs such as Many Rivers to Cross, Bongo Man and Wonderful World, Beautiful People, as well as his role in the landmark film The Harder They Come, Cliff’s career helped carry Jamaican music onto the global stage. Nearly a month after his passing, mourners from across the island — and viewers watching from cities including New York and London — joined the live broadcast of the tribute.

Among those in attendance was 84-year-old Purcell Johnson, who attended Somerton Elementary School with Cliff. Smiling as she recalled her childhood memories, she spoke of his playful nature and pride in his journey. “I had to be here,” she said. “I am proud of him. He has done well.” She remembered how he used to tease her, calling her “Little Tuku” because she was short.