Jamaica gathers to celebrate the life of reggae pioneer Jimmy Cliff

Jacquelyn Martin There were clear instructions ahead of the tribute to Jimmy Cliff in Kingston: this was not to be a sombre farewell. Inside a packed gymnasium in Jamaica’s capital, grief gave way to music, movement and quiet joy as thousands came together to celebrate the life of one of reggae’s most influential voices.
Cliff, who died last month at the age of 81, was remembered through songs, stories and shared memories rather than silence. “Jimmy didn’t want a sad or somber occasion,” said Jamaica’s culture minister Olivia Grange, reflecting the mood of the gathering. “He gave so much of his life to delivering music.”
Best known for songs such as Many Rivers to Cross, Bongo Man and Wonderful World, Beautiful People, as well as his role in the landmark film The Harder They Come, Cliff’s career helped carry Jamaican music onto the global stage. Nearly a month after his passing, mourners from across the island — and viewers watching from cities including New York and London — joined the live broadcast of the tribute.
Among those in attendance was 84-year-old Purcell Johnson, who attended Somerton Elementary School with Cliff. Smiling as she recalled her childhood memories, she spoke of his playful nature and pride in his journey. “I had to be here,” she said. “I am proud of him. He has done well.” She remembered how he used to tease her, calling her “Little Tuku” because she was short.
The ceremony blended official speeches with live music, dance performances and recorded interviews of Cliff working at a mixing board. Video messages from fellow artists, including Shaggy and Sting, added to the sense of a life that resonated far beyond Jamaica’s shores.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness described Cliff as more than a performer. “Jimmy Cliff was a messenger,” he said, noting how the artist carried stories of Jamaica’s struggles, faith and resilience to audiences around the world. His message, Holness added, was one of hope enduring despite hardship.
Personal stories underscored the artist’s quiet generosity. Terry Ann Hamilton Stewart, who attended the tribute while caring for her young son, recalled how Cliff once gave her lunch money when she visited his recording studio as a child. “He used to tell me to study my lesson,” she said, remembering his kindness.
Another admirer, Carlton Darby, dressed in ceremonial attire representing the Pokomo Tribe in Kenya, described Cliff as a pioneer whose work predated and paved the way for reggae’s global rise. “He was there even before Bob Marley,” he said.
Justine Henzell, daughter of filmmaker Perry Henzell, spoke of Cliff’s many facets. Known publicly as the “original rude boy”, she recalled a man who was calm and soft-spoken in private. Cliff’s family, including his widow, children and relatives, also shared memories. His brother Victor Chambers read out the names of Cliff’s 19 children, reminding them that they carry forward a legacy shaped by music, compassion and connection.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels