Shakira accepts the award for best Latin pop album for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. Jennifer Lopez looks on from leftChris Pizzello
Here's a look at the winners from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards
The granddaddy of the celebration of music took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2. The arena was overflowing with euphoria. Here's a look at the Winners who won big at the Grammys
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Capella: John Legend
John Legend poses in the press room with the award for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella during the 67th annual Grammy AwardsRichard Shotwell
Best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording: Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration
Jason Carter poses in the press room with the award for best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording for "Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration", after accepting on behalf of his father Jimmy Carter at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Richard Shotwell
Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal
Doechii, center, accepts the award for best rap album for "Alligator Bites Never Heal" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards
Chris Pizzello
Best Musical Theatre Album: Hell's Kitchen
Adam Blackstone, left, and Brandon Victor Dixon pose in the press room with the award for best musical theater album during the 67th annual Grammy AwardsRichard Shotwell
Best African Music Performance: Tems
Tems accepts the award for best African music performance for "Love Me JeJe" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello
Songwriter of the Year, non-classical: Amy Allen
Amy Allen poses in the press room with the award for Songwriter of the Year, non-classical during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Richard Shotwell
Best Rock Album: Hackney Diamonds
Andrew Watt accepts the award for best rock album for "Hackney Diamonds" on behalf of The Rolling Stones during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello
Best pop dance recording: Von dutch
Charli XCX poses in the press room with the award for best pop dance recording for Von dutch, during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Richard Shotwell
Best arrangement, instruments and vocals award: Alma
Erin Bentlage, from left, Sara Gazarek and Johnaye Kendrick, winners of Best Arrangement, instruments and vocals award for "Alma", pose in the press room during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Richard Shotwell
Best Americana Album: Trail of Flowers
Rhiannon Giddens, right, presents Sierra Ferrell with the award for best Americana album for "Trail Of Flowers" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards
Chris Pizzello
Best Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar
Mustard accepts the award for best rap performance for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello
Best Pop duo performance: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Lady Gaga, left, and Bruno Mars accept the award for best pop duo group performance for "Die With A Smile" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello
Best R&B song: Saturn
Rob Bisel, from left, Cian Ducrot, Jared Solomon, and Scott Zhang pose in the press room with the award for best R&B song for "Saturn" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards
Richard Shotwell
Best boxed or special limited edition package: Mind Games
Sean Lennon, left, Simon Hilton pose in the press room with the award for best boxed or special limited edition package for Mind Games during the 67th annual Grammy AwardsRichard Shotwell
Best New Artist: Chappel Roan
Victoria Monet, left, presents the award for best new artist to Chappell Roan during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Plot Armor
Taylor Eigsti, winner of the award for best contemporary instrumental album for "Plot Armor" poses in the press room during the 67th annual Grammy AwardsRichard Shotwell
Best Country Album: COWBOY CARTER
Taylor Swift, left, presents the award for Best Country Album to Beyonce for "COWBOY CARTER" during the 67th annual Grammy AwardsChris Pizzello
Best Latin pop album: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Shakira accepts the award for Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran during the 67th annual Grammy AwardsChris Pizzello
Best Pop vocal album: Short n' Sweet
Sabrina Carpenter accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Short n' Sweet" during the 67th annual Grammy AwardsChris Pizzello
Record of the Year: Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar, left, accepts the Record of the Year award for "Not Like Us" during the 67th annual Grammy AwardsChris Pizzello