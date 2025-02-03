Here's a look at the winners from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Capella: John Legend John Legend poses in the press room with the award for best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Richard Shotwell

Best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording: Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration Jason Carter poses in the press room with the award for best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording for "Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration", after accepting on behalf of his father Jimmy Carter at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Richard Shotwell

Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal Doechii, center, accepts the award for best rap album for "Alligator Bites Never Heal" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello

Best Musical Theatre Album: Hell's Kitchen Adam Blackstone, left, and Brandon Victor Dixon pose in the press room with the award for best musical theater album during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Richard Shotwell

Best African Music Performance: Tems Tems accepts the award for best African music performance for "Love Me JeJe" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello

Songwriter of the Year, non-classical: Amy Allen Amy Allen poses in the press room with the award for Songwriter of the Year, non-classical during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Richard Shotwell

Best Rock Album: Hackney Diamonds Andrew Watt accepts the award for best rock album for "Hackney Diamonds" on behalf of The Rolling Stones during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello

Best pop dance recording: Von dutch Charli XCX poses in the press room with the award for best pop dance recording for Von dutch, during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Richard Shotwell

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals award: Alma Erin Bentlage, from left, Sara Gazarek and Johnaye Kendrick, winners of Best Arrangement, instruments and vocals award for "Alma", pose in the press room during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Richard Shotwell

Best Americana Album: Trail of Flowers Rhiannon Giddens, right, presents Sierra Ferrell with the award for best Americana album for "Trail Of Flowers" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello

Best Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar Mustard accepts the award for best rap performance for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello

Best Pop duo performance: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Lady Gaga, left, and Bruno Mars accept the award for best pop duo group performance for "Die With A Smile" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello

Best R&B song: Saturn Rob Bisel, from left, Cian Ducrot, Jared Solomon, and Scott Zhang pose in the press room with the award for best R&B song for "Saturn" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Richard Shotwell

Best boxed or special limited edition package: Mind Games Sean Lennon, left, Simon Hilton pose in the press room with the award for best boxed or special limited edition package for Mind Games during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Richard Shotwell

Best New Artist: Chappel Roan Victoria Monet, left, presents the award for best new artist to Chappell Roan during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Plot Armor Taylor Eigsti, winner of the award for best contemporary instrumental album for "Plot Armor" poses in the press room during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Richard Shotwell

Best Country Album: COWBOY CARTER Taylor Swift, left, presents the award for Best Country Album to Beyonce for "COWBOY CARTER" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello

Best Latin pop album: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Shakira accepts the award for Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello

Best Pop vocal album: Short n' Sweet Sabrina Carpenter accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Short n' Sweet" during the 67th annual Grammy Awards Chris Pizzello