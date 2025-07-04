Rapper Paradox’s heartfelt track Superstar is a birthday gift to Parmish Verma

In a heartfelt gesture that has quickly captured the internet’s attention, rapper-composer Paradox surprised fans by releasing a special track with Punjabi superstar Parmish Verma, timed as a birthday gift to the beloved artist.

Titled Superstar, the song is an emotional tribute, a thank-you letter in the form of music, and a beautiful celebration of mutual respect and admiration.

Superstar is built on a narrative that resonates deeply with Indian audiences. The music video follows two parallel lives: one of a young man chasing his dream of becoming an artist, and another of a grounded individual quietly supporting his family. Though the story is fictional, it captures the emotional tension between ambition and responsibility—something many people experience but rarely see represented so honestly in music.

“Parmish paaji has been one of my inspirations since day one. Superstar is just my way of saying thank you. I’m honoured to share a track with him,” says Paradox. His admiration for Parmish is reflected not only in the lyrics but in the visual storytelling too. Throughout the video, Paradox is seen wearing shirts that reference some of Parmish Verma’s most iconic songs—subtle, well-placed Easter eggs that real fans will immediately notice and appreciate.

For Parmish, this collaboration felt personal. “I saw a piece of myself in Paradox—a heart full of dreams and eyes full of innocence. I love it when he’s around. The day I was making this song, I called him halfway through producing it because I knew he was going to make it a complete 360° moment for me. In a way, I’m with myself in this video. Wishing him nothing but love and success,” he shared.

What makes Superstar even more special is that it arrived without any prior announcement or promotional build-up. Born out of pure emotion and respect, the track is already being hailed as one of the most original and heartfelt birthday tributes of the year. Superstar stands as more than just a song—it’s a story of inspiration, growth, and creative gratitude. A rare kind of collaboration that reminds us how music, when created from the heart, becomes timeless.

Superstar is now streaming on all platforms.

