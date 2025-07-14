Grammy-Nominated Varijashree Venugopal discusses Riccardo Nova’s MAHABHARATA ahead of the European summer tour

A

The voice has been my primary instrument. Coming from the South Indian tradition of classical music (carnatic music), I have been learning and practising the traditional repertoire that is mostly lyrical. Listening to many legendary singers from all around the world from various different musical cultures, has intrigued me and helped me discover and understand the innumerable possibilities of the human voice and has inspired me to try different things with my voice. When I am put in a global context of a collaboration, I’m not necessarily always singing with lyrics. This is where I use my voice as an instrument. I play the role of a voice-instrumentalist. And the fundamental syllables of Indian music ‘Sa Ri Ga Ma Pa Da Ni’ and the swara system become my medium for improvisational storytelling and compositional singing. This type of singing is something that has been with me at all times and is constantly evolving. It is amazing to find new ways with every new composition that I get to learn, or write. One exercise that I have always included in my journey of learning, is to put myself out of my comfort zone every now and then. I listen to something new and try different possibilities of incorporating my voice into it - this slowly has helped me stretch the ways in which I use my voice. This exposure also inspires me when it comes to my own songwriting and music compositions. Beyond everything, the most important purpose of music is expression. Finally, it is the emotions that will touch the hearts of the music makers and listeners and not the techniques. And for me, everything that goes into creating/learning/presenting of a musical piece, ultimately has to the lead to the emotional impact that it creates, with the story that the artist wants to tell.