Pretty Little Baby singer Connie Francis passes away at 87

The voice behind Pretty Little Baby Connie Francis has died at the age of 87. The news was confirmed by Concetta Records president Ron Roberts in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 16.

Connie Francis passes away, this is what the Facebook post says

Ron wrote, "It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later.”

While Connie's cause of death has not been mentioned, she was hospitalised in early July, to undergo multiple tests to determine the reasons behind her “extreme pain”. The singer had recently had treatment on her hip.