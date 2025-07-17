Pretty Little Baby singer Connie Francis passes away at 87

The voice behind Pretty Little Baby Connie Francis has died at the age of 87. The news was confirmed by Concetta Records president Ron Roberts in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 16.
Ron wrote, "It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later.”
While Connie's cause of death has not been mentioned, she was hospitalised in early July, to undergo multiple tests to determine the reasons behind her “extreme pain”. The singer had recently had treatment on her hip.
Francis shot to fame in the late 1950s and early 1960s for singles like Who's Sorry Now?, My Heart Has A Mind Of Its Own, Don't Break the Heart that Loves You, and Everybody's Somebody's Fool.
Cut to 2024-25, more than 60 years later, her song Pretty Little Baby became a social media sensation amid a trend that had users lip-syncing the lyrics. In May, an entertainment outlet reported that the vintage song received more than 2.4 million streams on Spotify thanks to the TikTok boost.
The singer addressed the surge after three decades on a Facebook post, telling fans, “My thanks to TikTok and its members for the wonderful, and oh so unexpected, reception given to my 1961 recording 'Pretty Little Baby'. The first I learned of it was when Ron called to advise me that I had ‘a viral hit.’ Clearly out of touch with present day music statistics terminology, my initial response was to ask: 'What's that?’ Thank you everyone!"