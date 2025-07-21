Chris Martin asks Indian couple if they're engaged after viral Coldplay debacle

The internet is in a frenzy after a viral video from a Coldplay concert showed the CEO of Astronomer getting cozy with his HR on the kiss cam. In a cheeky twist, front man Chris Martin kept the humor rolling by asking the next couple caught on camera, “Are you two a legitimate couple?” — sparking another wave of laughter among fans both at the concert and online.

After the CEO scandal, Coldplay's front man Chris asked another couple whether they were legitimate

The moment was caught on fan footage, showing Chris playfully questioning the couple before launching into a beautiful performance of Fix You. After the oops moment with the CEO and his HR, the people all around and on the internet went crazy blaming the two for their act. Chris wasn’t done trolling with just the previous one so, as the camera hit the next couple, he asked, “OK, now listen, are you two a couple?” “Are you two a legitimate couple?”

Following this when the couple didn’t answer, Chris questioned whether they understood English or should he speak in Spanish. “OK, I’m just gonna risk it. Can you hear me?”, popping the question at them for a reconfirmation. Soon the couple responded with a nod.

The newly engaged Indian couple made their dream come true by celebrating their big moment at a Coldplay concert. But something better happened with them when they were spotted in the Kiss Cam on the same night of the scandal.

They caught Chris' attention by holding a banner which said, “Just engaged, can we sing Magic together?”