Musician Aditya Anand’s new track, Hubahoo, is a peppy number featuring Bengaluru’s Thanusha KM
Groove and love are at the centre of Pune-based singer, composer & music producer Aditya Anand’s latest track, under popular music duo Salim Sulaiman’s record label Merchant Records, Hubahoo. The track also features city girl Thanusha KM of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Kannada fame. With some peppy tunes and a rather tender meaning behind the project, we chat with both to learn more.
Aditya Anand and Thanusha KM discuss their harmonious collaboration and the heart of connection
What inspired the core concept behind Hubahoo?
Aditya: Thanusha and I initially connected on Instagram. We eventually decided to create something original. I’ve always wanted to make a track in the space of Bang Bang or Ghungroo — something groovy, catchy and full of funk-pop energy. Since our voices complement each other, it felt like the perfect opportunity to bring that vision to life. That’s how Hubahoo was born — fun yet emotionally rich original duet.
How did you synchronise the score based on the theme of the song?
Aditya: The music had to carry that same emotional duality — tender yet groovy, nostalgic yet fresh. I leaned into a blend of modern funk-pop elements with a subtle cinematic feel to evoke both intimacy and movement. The rhythmic choices reflect the heartbeat of falling in sync with someone emotionally, while the melodies were carefully designed to feel like a dialogue — almost like two hearts echoing each other.
Thanusha, what personal connection did you feel to Hubahoo’s theme when you first heard the song’s concept or lyrics?
When I first heard about Hubahoo, it instantly resonated with me. That idea of meeting someone who feels like an extension of yourself — it’s rare, but deeply moving. The lyrics beautifully express that sense of emotional reflection and familiarity. It reminded me of how certain connections in life don’t need much effort — they just are.
And what was the most rewarding aspect of recording Hubahoo?
Thanusha: Working with Aditya was creatively refreshing. He has such a clear vision as a composer, but at the same time, he gave me complete space to interpret and express the song in my way. The most rewarding part was feeling like we were both equally invested in telling the same story through two voices — and when it all came together, it genuinely felt like magic.
Hubahoo is streaming on all audio platforms.
