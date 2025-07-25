Singer-songwriter Ishaan Nigam opens up about a sweet moment addressed in his new song Kaajal
Songwriters and singers often try to capture realistic human elements in their songs that tug at the heart. Sometimes it could be a moment as simple as kaajal, that a loved one adorns. Singer-songwriter Ishaan Nigam, known for his work in projects like Coke Studio Bharat, Gadar 2, Inspector Rishi and others, brings to life, with his captivating vocals, a beautiful track called Kaajal, written and composed thoughtfully by musician Brite Roy.
Ishaan Nigam on Kaajal, love's simple charms, and a debut EP years in the making
The track highlights how love thrives in such a simple and sweet moment between lovers. We indulge in a conversation with Ishaan to learn more about his song, staying consistent with his releases and his upcoming EP.
Kaajal is described as being ‘especially close to your heart.’ Could you elaborate on what makes this song so personal for you?
Kaajal was a special song! Collaborating with Brite Roy is always fun. He has written and composed the song. Kaajal plays a significant role in every girl’s life. In the song, a man promised to be with her in every moment of her life and never let her cry to keep her kaajal from smudging.
What emotions do you hope for the listeners to experience with this release?
Kaajal was written and composed to make listeners feel good about themselves and leave a lasting smile on their face, with the thought that the song becomes a friend for life whenever they feel low.
You mentioned your debut EP is also included in your consistent releases. What can listeners expect from it thematically or sonically?
I am really excited about my debut EP, which I have been crafting for almost 5 years. I will be officially announcing it around September and it’ll explore the various phases of love. The interesting part is that the sonic palette of this EP will revolve around ambient pop with a tinge of Indian classical music.
How do you manage the creative process and production schedule to deliver a new song every month, while also working on a full EP?
Being in a creative mode is always tough a job. Although I always try to listen to a variety of genres to stay inspired. I also listen to a lot of Indian classical music, wherein my roots lie. It inspires me in every project. Fortunately, in 2025, all the songs are ready to release as my team and I started working on them last year or even earlier.
What are some of the other projects we can forward to from this year?
After Kaajal, Pakeezah is set for a release on August 12. It is a pop-ghazal collaboration with Surya Venkat. The plan for this one was to set the right mood right before my EP release.
Kaajal is out on all audio platforms
