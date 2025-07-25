Singer-songwriter Ishaan Nigam opens up about a sweet moment addressed in his new song Kaajal

Songwriters and singers often try to capture realistic human elements in their songs that tug at the heart. Sometimes it could be a moment as simple as kaajal, that a loved one adorns. Singer-songwriter Ishaan Nigam, known for his work in projects like Coke Studio Bharat, Gadar 2, Inspector Rishi and others, brings to life, with his captivating vocals, a beautiful track called Kaajal, written and composed thoughtfully by musician Brite Roy.

Ishaan Nigam on Kaajal, love's simple charms, and a debut EP years in the making

The track highlights how love thrives in such a simple and sweet moment between lovers. We indulge in a conversation with Ishaan to learn more about his song, staying consistent with his releases and his upcoming EP.