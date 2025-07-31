Foo Fighters ropes in Ilan Rubin as drummer, Josh Freese returns to NIN: Reports

Ilan Rubin, best known for his association with rock band Nine Inch Nails (NIN), is all set to join legacy rock outfit Foo Fighters, two years after the latter onboarded Josh Freese after the passing of their late member Taylor Hawkins (and parting ways with him about two months ago), as reported by multiple popular media outlets, based on confirmations from their sources. The source of one of the outlets also reports that Josh is notably moving back to NIN. A post on the official X handle of NIN seemingly confirms this move.
Ilan has also worked with rock band Angels & Airwaves and was the youngest inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, aged 32. The drummer's assocociation with NIN is well known as he has been a touring artiste with them since the late 200s. Josh move back to NIN comes after almost 17 years, when he drummed with them (between 2005 and 2008)
NIN are on-track to have a big year with their Peel it Back tour that begins next week and a release of their original music they have composed for the next film in Disney's Tron franchise, Tron: Ares.
Earlier, Josh expressed his reactions after the news of the Foo Fighters caught the wind. "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." No reason was given. :( Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine. Stay tuned for my "Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters" list," he said in an Instagram post.
Foo Fighters are now looking at an extended tour in Indonesia, Singapore, Japan and Mexico later this year, as reported on by the source. More recently, Today’s Song ently released by the band, their first since the passing of Taylor.