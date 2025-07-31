Foo Fighters ropes in Ilan Rubin as drummer, Josh Freese returns to NIN: Reports

NIN are on-track to have a big year with their Peel it Back tour that begins next week and a release of their original music they have composed for the next film in Disney's Tron franchise, Tron: Ares.

Earlier, Josh expressed his reactions after the news of the Foo Fighters caught the wind. "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." No reason was given. :( Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band. In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands so, I'm fine. Stay tuned for my "Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters" list," he said in an Instagram post.