Matt Damon, John Mayer cameo in Jack Harlow and Doja Cat’s new music video

The clip showcases various celebrities at the dinner, including Mayer, Damon, PinkPantheress, Nicholas Braun, Taylor Rooks, Malcolm Todd, DJ Drama, and more. Damon's role in the video comes on the heels of his collaboration with Harlow in the upcoming heist comedy film The Instigators. "I felt privileged to be surrounded by that level of talent so early in my career," he shared in an interview last year about the project, which also starred Casey Affleck.

However, the showstealer of the music video is non other than Doja Cat, who stuns in a fiery red dress. Harlow wanted to collaborate with Doja Cat for years and admitted in a 2020 Instagram Live that he has long been infatuated with Doja. “I need to talk to you for a second though,” he said during the chat between the two. “People thought we were dating because your man apparently looks like me.” After Doja gave him props for being “great,” Harlow admitted his crush to his followers after Doja left the chat. “I’ve had a crush on her for months,” he told them.

“Just Us” is the follow-up to Harlow’s previous 2025 single, “Set You Free,” which dropped last month and December’s “Tranquility“; Doja Cat recently made news as she teamed up with LISA and Raye in February for the single “Born Again,” with all three taking the stage at the 97th Annual Academy Awards earlier this month for a medley of James Bond classics.