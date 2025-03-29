Jackson Wang’s latest single ‘GBAD’ explores personal boundaries

On 28 March 2025, Jackson Wang unveiled his latest single, GBAD, offering listeners an introspective look into the necessity of setting personal boundaries and the emotional turmoil that can accompany such decisions.
GBAD marks a significant departure from Wang's previous themes, focusing on the internal conflict of prioritising one's well-being over the desire to please others. The song's candid lyrics highlight the discomfort of being labelled the "bad guy" when asserting personal limits, a sentiment that resonates with many navigating complex relationships.
The single is a collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Dem Jointz, known for his work with prominent artists in the alt-R&B genre. GBAD features Wang's distinctive vocals layered over a relaxed, jazzy arrangement, creating a soundscape that complements the song's reflective message.
Accompanying the release is a music video directed by Rich Lee. Set in an idyllic town, the narrative follows Wang's Magic Man persona as he repeatedly comes to the aid of the townspeople, only to find himself feeling unappreciated and overlooked. This surreal depiction mirrors Wang's personal experiences, illustrating the weight of constant expectations and the journey towards self-recognition.
GBAD serves as the second single from Wang's forthcoming album, Magic Man 2, slated for release later this year. The album promises a deeply personal exploration, structured into four chapters that navigate the stages of grief: denial, self-destruction, acceptance, and self-liberation. This thematic approach builds upon the Magic Man persona introduced in his 2022 album, aiming to provide listeners with an unfiltered narrative of Wang's emotional journey.
Prior to GBAD, Wang released High Alone on 21 February 2025, the first single from Magic Man 2. The track delves into themes of isolation and self-destruction, setting the tone for the album's introspective nature. High Alone received positive reception, topping Apple Music charts in 22 countries and regions.
As the release of Magic Man 2 approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be Wang's most candid and boundary-pushing project to date. Through GBAD and his forthcoming work, Jackson Wang invites listeners to join him on a journey of self-discovery, challenging societal expectations and embracing authenticity.