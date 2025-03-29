Jackson Wang’s latest single ‘GBAD’ explores personal boundaries

GBAD marks a significant departure from Wang's previous themes, focusing on the internal conflict of prioritising one's well-being over the desire to please others. The song's candid lyrics highlight the discomfort of being labelled the "bad guy" when asserting personal limits, a sentiment that resonates with many navigating complex relationships.

The single is a collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Dem Jointz, known for his work with prominent artists in the alt-R&B genre. GBAD features Wang's distinctive vocals layered over a relaxed, jazzy arrangement, creating a soundscape that complements the song's reflective message.

Accompanying the release is a music video directed by Rich Lee. Set in an idyllic town, the narrative follows Wang's Magic Man persona as he repeatedly comes to the aid of the townspeople, only to find himself feeling unappreciated and overlooked. This surreal depiction mirrors Wang's personal experiences, illustrating the weight of constant expectations and the journey towards self-recognition.