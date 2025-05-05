A new Blackpink album is coming, says Lisa

It's confirmed! Blackpink member Lisa, a new album from the group is "coming soon." In a recent interview the singer and The White Lotus star hinted at the upcoming release. Lisa shared on Saturday, "Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago. We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks. We can’t wait to see them."

When is Blackpink's new album releasing?

Blackpink is set to begin their world tour this summer, starting with two dates in Seoul, South Korea on July 5. Their North American leg includes shows in Inglewood, California; Chicago; Toronto; and New York. The tour is scheduled to conclude in January 2026 with two performances at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.