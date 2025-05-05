A new Blackpink album is coming, says Lisa

It's confirmed! Blackpink member Lisa, a new album from the group is "coming soon." In a recent interview the singer and The White Lotus star hinted at the upcoming release. Lisa shared on Saturday, "Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago. We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks. We can’t wait to see them."
Blackpink is set to begin their world tour this summer, starting with two dates in Seoul, South Korea on July 5. Their North American leg includes shows in Inglewood, California; Chicago; Toronto; and New York. The tour is scheduled to conclude in January 2026 with two performances at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.
Regarding the release of their third studio album, which will follow 2022's "Born Pink," it seems the album is nearing completion, although a specific release date has not been announced. Lisa advised fans: "You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time."
Last month, Lisa's character, Mook, concluded her arc in the Season Three finale of "The White Lotus." Lisa described her first acting role as "the greatest honor."