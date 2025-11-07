Ankit Shrestha on his musical journey: From busking abroad to touring India

Heartfelt reflections, with tender tunes and impactful lyrics — that’s the kind of music Nepali singer-songwriter and musician Ankit Shrestha has come to be known for. After many years in the US and UK, when the talented artist returned to the subcontinent, having gained extensive busking experience, he became an immediate favourite with his indie/folk sensibilities.

Ankit Shrestha's indie/folk Sensibilities Captivate India on Tour

Having visited India only a handful of times before, Ankit, now a sophomore album old, is headed to the country with a guitar in his hand and hope in his voice to connect and learn much about the crowd. With the tour spread across the metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, alongside cities like Gangtok and Siliguri, the crooner gets candid with us ahead of his show in Benglauru. He opens up about the highlights we can expect from his show, how travel and busking in different cities and countries influenced his songwriting and why the guitar has always been his companion.