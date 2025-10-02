AR Rahman to join global summit on music and change

The internationally acclaimed composer and musician AR Rahman is set to bring his vision and artistry to The Promise of Music, which is claimed to be the world's inaugural congress on the social impact of music, hosted by The Glenn Gould Foundation in Toronto. The landmark event, running from October 6 to 10, unites artists, cultural leaders, and change-makers from across the globe to explore music’s power to drive social change and connect humanity.
Rahman’s contribution to the congress is multifaceted, underscoring his deep commitment to education and empowerment through the arts. On October 9, the Sunshine Orchestra, a pioneering youth ensemble from his KM Music Conservatory in Chennai, will make its Canadian debut. The orchestra, composed of students from underserved communities, is a powerful reflection of Rahman’s mission to provide opportunity through music.
The following day, on October 10th, Rahman himself will take the stage. He is scheduled to perform with his renowned Sufi band, offering a musical journey rooted in spirituality and innovation. He will also showcase Jhalaa, India’s first raga-based contemporary music collective. Following its debut at the Waves Summit in Mumbai earlier this year, Jhalaa—formed under the aegis of the Bharat Maestro awards—celebrates the technical brilliance of twelve young virtuosos trained in Indian classical music and instruments.
As an artist whose work has reached audiences worldwide, Rahman’s presence at The Promise of Music highlights how Indian music continues to inspire, connect, and drive social impact on an international scale.
Speaking about the significance of the event, AR Rahman highlighted the borderless nature of art. "In challenging times like these, the joy and talent of children and music bring back our faith in art, humanity, and friendship. Art and Music belong to everyone, they come with no borders or rules," he stated. He added, "With The Promise of Music, we hope to show that music is more than performance. It is a bridge that brings people together and creates hope for a brighter tomorrow."