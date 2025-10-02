AR Rahman to join global summit on music and change

The following day, on October 10th, Rahman himself will take the stage. He is scheduled to perform with his renowned Sufi band, offering a musical journey rooted in spirituality and innovation. He will also showcase Jhalaa, India’s first raga-based contemporary music collective. Following its debut at the Waves Summit in Mumbai earlier this year, Jhalaa—formed under the aegis of the Bharat Maestro awards—celebrates the technical brilliance of twelve young virtuosos trained in Indian classical music and instruments.

As an artist whose work has reached audiences worldwide, Rahman’s presence at The Promise of Music highlights how Indian music continues to inspire, connect, and drive social impact on an international scale.

Speaking about the significance of the event, AR Rahman highlighted the borderless nature of art. "In challenging times like these, the joy and talent of children and music bring back our faith in art, humanity, and friendship. Art and Music belong to everyone, they come with no borders or rules," he stated. He added, "With The Promise of Music, we hope to show that music is more than performance. It is a bridge that brings people together and creates hope for a brighter tomorrow."