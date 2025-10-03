Mumbai's Runt channels rock giants with deeper themes in upcoming single 'Smashing Souls'

A

I’ll tell you about how the song came to be. Smashing Pumpkins is one of my favourite bands. I was, I think, one of the first people to probably book the gig tickets in Bengaluru when it was launched. And I’m really looking forward to it. Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, he can be quite opinionated. He had this beef with Collective Soul frontman, Ed Roland. Now, I’m a big fan of Collective Soul also.

Especially this album called Disciplined Breakdown, which was my introduction to the band. There’s another song by them called Shine and Billy. So, Billy had claimed that it was ripped off from one of their songs. I honestly feel that there is a slight resemblance. Eventually, Billy took them to court and Ed won the case because he produced a demo, which was, I think, in the late ’80s, long before the song that it was apparently copied from — Drown, was released. Though it’s not a jab at this case, I’ve taken inspiration from both the songs for Smashing Souls. Basically, the name Smashing Souls comes from Smashing Pumpkins and Collective Soul.