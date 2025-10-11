A night of rhythm and nostalgia with Staccato in Chennai

Fifteen years ago, a group of friends from school and college who shared a passion for music came together to form Staccato. Over time, the ensemble grew, evolving into a 21-member act known for their rich arrangements, dynamic live shows, and fresh interpretations of Indian music. What began as a small collaboration has since become one of the most recognised contemporary music collectives in the country.

Staccato to light up the Music Academy stage this weekend

As part of their new Tour De India, Staccato will take the stage at the Music Academy in Chennai on October 11. Audiences can expect an evening that celebrates Indian music in all its vibrancy, featuring iconic film songs and original compositions performed live by some of the most talented musicians in the city. The concert promises a multilingual experience, with tracks in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu, spanning multiple genres.

The ensemble’s large-scale performance will also feature a stunning audio-visual setup designed by some of the best technicians in the industry. The group says, “At the concert, you'll experience a vibrant celebration of Indian music through electrifying live performances of iconic film songs across languages.” From nostalgic classics to new creations, each number will be brought to life with a blend of emotion, rhythm, and high energy.

Behind the scenes, Staccato invests heavily in rehearsals, ensuring that every member and technician—sound, light, and visuals included—is in sync. Their process involves meticulous ideation and arrangement to make each song sound uniquely Staccato, while staying true to the essence of the original. The result is a cohesive performance where over twenty artists move and play as one.

Over the years, the band’s sound has evolved from reimagining classical Indian compositions to crafting finely produced originals. One of their most cherished milestones was the launch of their album Elay, which featured an auditorium filled with fans cheering them on.

With Tour De India, the group is taking that spirit on the road. The Chennai concert marks the beginning of the journey, with upcoming shows to be announced soon. Presented in collaboration with Hyderabad Talkies, this musical tour invites audiences to lose themselves in melody, memory, and pure live performance.

On October 11, 2025. At 7 pm onwards. At Music Academy, Chennai.