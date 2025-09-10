This concept album carries a spectrum of sounds, from dream-pop to alternative rock

The 10-track album begins with a stripped-down dream-pop song and swells into progressive metal by its finale. Along the way, it passes through blues rock, classic rock, grunge, and alternative influences. Inspired by bands like Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins, Abhishek leans towards reinvention of sound rather than revival.

On creating the album, Abhishek composed, arranged, and performed much of the record himself during the pandemic, with a producer stepping in for bass, drums, and mixing. “The hard part was lead guitar solos. I’m primarily a rhythm guitarist, so pushing myself there was a challenge. But it also made me grow,” he recalls.

Beyond its sound, the album also comments on the state of music today. “A hip-hop artiste can play with minimal instruments, while a rock band needs drums, guitars, and bass. That makes it harder for venues to back us,” Abhishek shares. Looking ahead, Abhishek plans to take BrightenDash from studio to stage, forming a full band to bring the album’s layered sound to life. Music videos for select tracks are also in the works, a step he hopes will connect his vision with wider audiences.

The album is streaming on all music platforms.

