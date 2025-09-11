NCPA celebrates Indian music legends with rare archival and tribute concerts this September

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai is set to honor two titans of Indian music this month. Through its archival series Nad Ninad and a dedicated tribute, the institution will celebrate the enduring legacies of sitar maestro Nikhil Banerjee and scholar-musician Dr. Ashok Ranade.

NCPA's September lineup celebrates Indian music

On September 12, the Nad Ninad series will open its vaults to the public with a unique session led by musician Nayan Ghosh. The event will feature rare archival recordings of sitar virtuoso Nikhil Banerjee's live performances from 1975. Banerjee, a master of the Maihar gharana, was celebrated for his meditative playing style, which blended various musical traditions with his own distinctive flair. The session offers a rare glimpse into the artistry of a man widely considered one of the foremost sitarists of his time.

Ghosh, a versatile musician proficient in tabla, sitar, and vocal music, will guide the audience through the subtle nuances of Banerjee's performance. The Nad Ninad series itself is a testament to the NCPA's commitment to preserving India's rich artistic heritage, offering guided listening sessions that make its vast archive of over 5,000 hours of music accessible to everyone from connoisseurs to students.