Singer Vijaynarain’s homecoming grows into a heartfelt musical tribute to his roots in 'Oora Paaka Poren'

For me, ‘home’ has always been a layered idea. On a practical level, it’s Chennai, where I’ve spent most of my recent life. But emotionally, it also stretches to my native village, V Agaram near Viluppuram, where my grandparents lived and where we still gather for festivals like Pongal. Those visits kept me rooted, even when the house itself became run down over time. The song came out of a sense of homesickness I felt while living in Australia. No matter how long you spend abroad, there’s something about your people, your culture, that defines home. When I visited India on vacation, this longing to return to a simpler life took shape as music.