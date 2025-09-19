Anoushka Maskey’s evolving sonic identity in new album ‘Epilogue One’

No more metaphors of mountains and of shores / In simple tongue my company will always be yours,” sings Anoushka Maskey in Winter Sun from her latest album, Epilogue One. Lyrics like these, she admits, often feel bigger than her. That unforced, intuitive honesty has become the essence of Anoushka’s music, where vulnerability is lived through melody and word.

Over the last few years, the Sikkim-born, Mumbai-based singer-songwriter has carved a space for herself in the indie music scene. From her debut Things I Saw in a Dream to her newest project, she has embraced music as an evolving exploration of identity, memory, and place.

With Epilogue One, Anoushka closes one chapter of her journey while opening another.

In a conversation with Indulge, she reflects on her growth as an artiste and her cultural roots.